2017 NFL Roster Cuts Tracker: Latest cuts for all 32 teams as they trim to 53

NFL teams are making their final roster cuts as they trim down to the 53-player limit. The deadline is for teams is 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3. Here are the cuts we know so far:

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Players cut to reach 53: G Karim Barton, TE Jason Croom, DE Jake Metz, RB Cedric O'Neal, S Bacarri Rambo, P Austin Rehkow, CB Jumal Rolle, WR Rashad Ross

Miami Dolphins

Players cut to reach 53: C/G Craig Urbik

New England Patriots

Players cut to reach 53: DE Kony Ealy, DE Caleb Kidder, LB Christian Kuntz, TE Matt Lengel

New York Jets

Players cut to reach 53: DL Anthony Johnson, S Doug Middleton, DE Devon Still, WR Marquess Wilson

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Players cut to reach 53:

Cincinnati Bengals

Players cut to reach 53: P Will Monday

Cleveland Browns

Players cut to reach 53: DL Desmond Bryant, DB Justin Curry, CB Joe Haden, OL Gabe Ikard, OL Cam Johnson, DB Ed Reynolds II, WR James Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers

Players cut to reach 53:

AFC South

Houston Texans

Players cut to reach 53: WR Devin Street

Indianapolis Colts

Players cut to reach 53: P Jeff Locke, CB Tevin Mitchel, TE Steven Wroblewski

Jacksonville Jaguars

Players cut to reach 53: CB Charles Gaines

Tennessee Titans

Players cut to reach 53: CB Jeremy Boykins, DE Kourtnei Brown, CB Mekale McKay

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Players cut to reach 53: DE Jimmy Bean

Kansas City Chiefs

Players cut to reach 53: LB Josh Mauga

Los Angeles Chargers

Players cut to reach 53: LB Christopher Landrum, LB Mike Moore

Oakland Raiders

Players cut to reach 53: DE Jimmy Bean

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Players cut to reach 53: OL Ruben Carter, TE Connor Hamlett, WR Javontee Herndon, LB John Lotulelei, LB Lucas Wacha, WR Corey Washington

New York Giants

Players cut to reach 53: OL Michael Bowie, OL Corin Brooks, WR Keeon Johnson, DE Owa Odighizuwa, WR Darius Powell, DE Evan Schwan, WR Kevin Snead, WR Andrew Turzilli

Philadelphia Eagles

Players cut to reach 53: CB Ron Brooks, CB, RB Ryan Mathews, CB Mitchell White

Washington Redskins

Players cut to reach 53: WR Kendal Thompson

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Players cut to reach 53: LB Hendrick Ekpe, DL Kapron Lewis-Moore, LS Patrick Scales, LB Alex Scearce

Detroit Lions

Players cut to reach 53: LB Brandon Copeland, DT Bruce Gaston, OT Cyrus Kouandjio, WR Keshawn Martin, TE Andrew Price, OG Matt Rotheram, WR Ryan Spadola, TE Tim Wright

Green Bay Packers

Players cut to reach 53: LS Derek Hart, DE Shaneil Jenkins, WR Colby Pearson, RB William Stanback

Minnesota Vikings

Players cut to reach 53: LB Darnell Sankey

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Players cut to reach 53: WR Reginald Davis III, T Wil Freeman, T Kevin Graf, T (waived/injured), S Jordan Moore, S Deron Washington

Carolina Panthers

Players cut to reach 53:

New Orleans Saints

Players cut to reach 53: DE Jason Jones

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Players cut to reach 53: CB Jude Adjei-Barimah

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Players cut to reach 53: CB Daniel Gray, WR Marquis Bundy

Los Angeles Rams

Players cut to reach 53: DE A.J. Jefferson, RB De'Mard Llorens, DE Caushaud Lyons, WR C.J. Germany, WR Justin Thomas, WR Bradley Marquez

San Francisco 49ers

Players cut to reach 53: ILB Sean Porter, OLB Ahmad Brooks, ILB Jayson Dimanche

Seattle Seahawks

Players cut to reach 53: TE Marcus Lucas, WR Jamel Johnson