2017 NFL Roster Cuts Tracker: Latest cuts for all 32 teams as they trim to 53
Stay on top of all the roster moves with our updating tracker ahead of Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline
NFL teams are making their final roster cuts as they trim down to the 53-player limit. The deadline is for teams is 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3. Here are the cuts we know so far:
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
Players cut to reach 53: G Karim Barton, TE Jason Croom, DE Jake Metz, RB Cedric O'Neal, S Bacarri Rambo, P Austin Rehkow, CB Jumal Rolle, WR Rashad Ross
Miami Dolphins
Players cut to reach 53: C/G Craig Urbik
New England Patriots
Players cut to reach 53: DE Kony Ealy, DE Caleb Kidder, LB Christian Kuntz, TE Matt Lengel
New York Jets
Players cut to reach 53: DL Anthony Johnson, S Doug Middleton, DE Devon Still, WR Marquess Wilson
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Players cut to reach 53:
Cincinnati Bengals
Players cut to reach 53: P Will Monday
Cleveland Browns
Players cut to reach 53: DL Desmond Bryant, DB Justin Curry, CB Joe Haden, OL Gabe Ikard, OL Cam Johnson, DB Ed Reynolds II, WR James Wright
Pittsburgh Steelers
Players cut to reach 53:
AFC South
Houston Texans
Players cut to reach 53: WR Devin Street
Indianapolis Colts
Players cut to reach 53: P Jeff Locke, CB Tevin Mitchel, TE Steven Wroblewski
Jacksonville Jaguars
Players cut to reach 53: CB Charles Gaines
Tennessee Titans
Players cut to reach 53: CB Jeremy Boykins, DE Kourtnei Brown, CB Mekale McKay
AFC West
Denver Broncos
Players cut to reach 53: DE Jimmy Bean
Kansas City Chiefs
Players cut to reach 53: LB Josh Mauga
Los Angeles Chargers
Players cut to reach 53: LB Christopher Landrum, LB Mike Moore
Oakland Raiders
Players cut to reach 53: DE Jimmy Bean
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
Players cut to reach 53: OL Ruben Carter, TE Connor Hamlett, WR Javontee Herndon, LB John Lotulelei, LB Lucas Wacha, WR Corey Washington
New York Giants
Players cut to reach 53: OL Michael Bowie, OL Corin Brooks, WR Keeon Johnson, DE Owa Odighizuwa, WR Darius Powell, DE Evan Schwan, WR Kevin Snead, WR Andrew Turzilli
Philadelphia Eagles
Players cut to reach 53: CB Ron Brooks, CB, RB Ryan Mathews, CB Mitchell White
Washington Redskins
Players cut to reach 53: WR Kendal Thompson
NFC North
Chicago Bears
Players cut to reach 53: LB Hendrick Ekpe, DL Kapron Lewis-Moore, LS Patrick Scales, LB Alex Scearce
Detroit Lions
Players cut to reach 53: LB Brandon Copeland, DT Bruce Gaston, OT Cyrus Kouandjio, WR Keshawn Martin, TE Andrew Price, OG Matt Rotheram, WR Ryan Spadola, TE Tim Wright
Green Bay Packers
Players cut to reach 53: LS Derek Hart, DE Shaneil Jenkins, WR Colby Pearson, RB William Stanback
Minnesota Vikings
Players cut to reach 53: LB Darnell Sankey
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
Players cut to reach 53: WR Reginald Davis III, T Wil Freeman, T Kevin Graf, T (waived/injured), S Jordan Moore, S Deron Washington
Carolina Panthers
Players cut to reach 53:
New Orleans Saints
Players cut to reach 53: DE Jason Jones
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Players cut to reach 53: CB Jude Adjei-Barimah
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
Players cut to reach 53: CB Daniel Gray, WR Marquis Bundy
Los Angeles Rams
Players cut to reach 53: DE A.J. Jefferson, RB De'Mard Llorens, DE Caushaud Lyons, WR C.J. Germany, WR Justin Thomas, WR Bradley Marquez
San Francisco 49ers
Players cut to reach 53: ILB Sean Porter, OLB Ahmad Brooks, ILB Jayson Dimanche
Seattle Seahawks
Players cut to reach 53: TE Marcus Lucas, WR Jamel Johnson
-
Odds are against Luck playing Week 1
It's looking more and more likely that Scott Tolzien will start Week 1
-
Roundup: Chiefs' Mahomes shreds Titans
Plus all the action from Thursday's final preseason slate at teams get ready to cut down to...
-
Investigator recommends no ban for Zeke
Ezekiel Elliott's appeal may have taken an interesting turn
-
Cowboys raise $2M in hurricane telethon
The Cowboys raised more than $2 million during their telethon, which included one gigantic...
-
Report: Hopkins lands record guarantee
Hopkins was scheduled to become a free agent after the season
-
T.O. thinks he should be in the NFL
It sounds like Terrell Owens wants an NFL team to sign him
Add a Comment