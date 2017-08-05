2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction: Live updates, highlights from Canton

After six months of waiting, the seven members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2017 will finally be inducted on Saturday.

The group was officially voted into the Hall back in February, but they won't officially be enshrined until they take the stage at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

This year's class is one of the most diverse that has seen in years with a kicker (Morten Anderson), a safety (Kenny Easley) and two running backs (Terrell Davis, LaDainian Tomlinson) being inducted.

To give you an idea of how rare that combination is, a kicker hasn't been inducted since 1991, and a safety hasn't been voted into the Hall of Fame since 1998. It's also the first time that two running backs have gone into the hall together since 1994.

Fresh off throwing a party on Friday night that was estimated to cost roughly $16 million, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is also a part of the class.

During an interview with NBC on Thursday, Jones promised to give a 60-minute speech during his enshrinement, which doesn't sound believable until you realize we're talking about Jones here.

If you're planning on watching the ceremony from home, you can click here and check out all details you might need to know. The ceremony kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on both ESPN and the NFL Network.

The seven inductees will be presented in the following order: Kenny Easley, Jason Taylor, Andersen, Davis, Tomlinson, Jones, Kurt Warner.

We'll be live blogging the entire thing, so be sure to follow along below.