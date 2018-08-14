2018 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp: Expert picks No. 1 wide receiver to replace Dez Bryant

The 2018 Dallas Cowboys must replace a combined 219 targets, 1,398 yards and 11 touchdowns after the departures of Jason Witten and Dez Bryant. Few teams have as much productivity to replace in the passing game this season, which makes the Dallas Cowboys training camp battle for the No. 1 receiver one of the most notable in the NFL. Davis Mattek has studied the 2018 Dallas Cowboys roster at length and is breaking down this pivotal NFL position battle only over at SportsLine.

Mattek has been covering football since college and contributed to virtually every meaningful publication and website in the industry. He has hosted podcasts with over two million listeners and been nominated for several FSWA awards, including Best Football Writer and Best Podcast.

Now, Mattek has zeroed in on a pair of candidates on the Dallas Cowboys' 2018 roster who could see a majority of the targets that will be vacated by Bryant and Witten. One is free-agent acquisition Allen Hurns, who came over from the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason.

The fifth-year veteran out of Miami has shown glimpses of his potential, but spotty quarterback play and injuries have limited his production. He followed a promising 2014 rookie campaign with a monster season in 2015, making 64 catches on 104 targets for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns. All that came despite a limited offense in Jacksonville.

But his follow-up seasons in 2016 and '17 disappointed. He missed 11 games due to injury and failed to hit the 40-reception or 500-yard mark in either campaign. Now with the Cowboys, he's looking to return to his early form, but he has already been limited in training camp with a groin injury, so questions about his durability remain.

Another possibility Mattek has identified to be the top Cowboys receiver in 2018: rookie Michael Gallup.

The third-round pick out of Colorado State got off to a strong start in the preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers, catching a 30-yard touchdown pass.

He was extremely productive in college, catching 176 passes for almost 2,700 yards and 21 touchdowns over his final two seasons. He was projected in some mock drafts to go as high as the first round, but he has found a perfect fit in Dallas.

He'll have a chip on his shoulder to be one of the centerpieces of Jason Garrett's offense, which will rely on plenty of new faces in 2018.

Mattek has studied the film and broken down this Dallas Cowboys position battle from every angle and identified an X-factor that determines who gets the gig. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

So which Cowboys receiver is in position to see a majority of the targets in 2018? And who should you target in football drafts? Visit SportsLine now to see analysis for this and nine other key training camp position battles, all from a top NFL analyst.