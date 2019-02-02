2018 Defensive Player of the Year: Rams' Aaron Donald beats out Khalil Mack at NFL Honors

ATLANTA -- Aaron Donald was the best defensive player in football during the entire 2018 season, and he was rewarded for it on Saturday night at the league's annual NFL Honors ceremony, when he was named as the 2018 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

It's the second time in as many years Donald has won the award, as the former first-round pick out of Pittsburgh was named the top defensive player last season as well.

There's not a ton to say about Donald that hasn't been said: he's an absolute force and a terror on the interior of the Rams defense, disrupting the heck out of opposing offenses.

In his fifth year, Donald was named to his fourth All-Pro team while leading the NFL in sacks with 20.5 and leading the league with 25 tackles for loss.

Donald helped the Rams win the NFC West in a landslide and even though he went up against other competition, including dominant Bears defensive player, he was the easy choice for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He'll try and help his team win Super Bowl LIII tomorrow.

