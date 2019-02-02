2018 NFL Coach of the Year: Matt Nagy wins at NFL Honors after leading Bears on first playoff trip since 2010
The Bears went 12-4 in 2018 after managing just 11 wins in the previous three seasons combined
ATLANTA -- First-year Bears coach Matt Nagy was named Coach of the Year at NFL Honors on Saturday after leading Chicago to a 12-4 mark, the NFC North division title, the organization's first winning season since 2012 and its first playoff appearance since 2010.
"It's a humbling award," Nagy said from the Fox Theatre. "It's a reflection of our Chicago Bears family and, really, it represents all of us. This is a 'we' award, our team, our organization, our support staff. I was so proud of our players for trusting the process, believing in everything we do.
"We talked all year long about obsessing to be the best. And I thought our coaches and players did that. We didn't reach our ultimate goal but in the end, it's a step for our future."
Nagy's actions back up his words.
"As soon as he came in, just the authority and type of culture and atmosphere that he wanted in the locker room, in the office, around the whole building, us players had a responsibility to respond and buy in and buy in quickly, and I think because we did, we were able to see success," cornerback Prince Amukamara told the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs
After winning nine of their final 10 games, thanks in part to the NFL's best defense, the Bears lost to the Eagles in the wild-card round to end their season. Meanwhile, Nagy, who is from the Andy Reid coaching tree, will continue to develop Mitchell Trubisky, a 2017 first-round pick.
"Nobody truly knows how far that kids come this year more than me ... we're lucky to have him," Nagy said last month, via ESPN.com. "I'm looking forward to the future because the city of Chicago is lucky to have that kid at quarterback."
