2018 NFL Combine: One-handed Shaquem Griffin did 20 bench press reps; goal was 6

Shaquem Griffin was born without a left hand but that didn't stop the former University of Central Florida star from taking part in the bench press on Saturday along with the rest of the linebackers group at the NFL combine.

Using a prosthetic, Griffin put up 225 pounds 20 times.

And while Griffin didn't come to Indianapolis looking to make excuses, he conceded afterward that even he was shocked by his bench-press performance.

"My goal was six [repetitions]," Griffin said, via ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold. "I think I beat that by a lot. When I first got to training, I did like 11 reps. ... Just being able to do that, that was amazing. Hearing the crowd and having the juices flowing, I felt it ... I didn't know I had it in me, but it came out [Saturday]."

Afterward, Griffin was asked about the one NFL general manager who said he would be impressed if Griffin managed five reps.

A GM said he'd be impressed if @Shaquemgriffin could do five bench reps with his prosthetic hand.



Griffin was first fitted for a prosthetic when he arrived at Central Florida.

"I got it my freshman year at UCF, I remember we went to go get it fitted for me,'' he said. "When I started lifting weights, I remember I could barely bench the bar, I mean I'm shaking all over the place, the bar's falling and I'm like, 'I can't lift 45 pounds,' but it just goes to show how much work I put in.''

Griffin, generally considered a Day 3 pick when he arrived in Indy, has a chance to improve his draft stock with a solid effort Sunday when the linebackers are put through the on-field drills. A defensive back early in his college career, Griffin moved to linebacker in 2016. In the 26 games that followed, Griffin registered 33.5 tackles, 18.5 sacks, 16 passes defended, three interceptions and four forced fumbles.