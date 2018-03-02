2018 NFL combine: Orlando Brown's 5.85 40-yard time is fifth-slowest since 2003

Orlando Brown had planned to use this week's combine perfomance to solidify himself as a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Instead, coaches, scouts and general managers will leave Indianapolis with more questions than answers about the Oklahoma offensive tackle.

The trouble started on Thursday when he benched-pressed 225 pounds just 14 times. That ranked dead last among the 36 offensive lineman that participated in the drill and was 15 reps behind running backs Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb. On Friday, Brown needed 5.85 seconds to run 40 yards.

How slow is that? It's the worst of any lineman at the 2018 combine and the fifth-slowest time by any player since 2003. It get worse:

Orlando Brown combine update:

*14 bench reps

*official 5.85 40 yard dash

*yelled at by coaches during drills for loafing — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 2, 2018

And worse still:

Oklahoma's Orlando Brown ran the 40-yard dash in 5.85 seconds, the 5th-slowest time by any player at the Combine since 2003 pic.twitter.com/rc8DRsY436 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 2, 2018

The four other players cited above? All went undrafted and never started an NFL game. As it stands, four of five CBSSports.com mock draft experts have Brown going in Round 1 though that will change.

Man, only four undrafted guys behind Orlando Brown. Don't expect to keep him in the first round of my mock unless he destroys the rest of the combine testing. https://t.co/pgNr5XiiXD — R.J. White (@rjwhite1) March 2, 2018

In addition to the terrible bench press and glacial 40 time, Brown's vertical jump was a disappointing 19.5 inches. For comparison:

A few OL verticals:



Connor Williams: 34"

Braden Smith: 33.5"

Quenton Nelson: 26.5"

Orlando Brown: 19.5"

Des Harrison: DNJ#NFLCombine2018 — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) March 2, 2018

Brown, who is 6-7, 345 pounds, was asked Thursday about his low bench-press numbers.

"Personally, I didn't stick to my routine, my breathing routine," he said, via the Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec. That's the lowest number I've done. I'll redo it at my pro day. Keeping it real, all my numbers will be held against me. I'm an offensive tackle and all my numbers are going to be compared to the other offensive tackles. That's just the reality of it."

Brown also touched on his size.

"I've been fat my whole life," he said. "I wish I was fast. If I was fast, 6-2, I'd probably be playing [defensive back], but God blessed me. … It is what it is. I don't necessarily try to live up to his expectations."

We've learned that Brown doesn't test well but does that doesn't mean he still isn't one of the best tackles in the draft? It's also hard to overlook just how poorly he's performed this week. Teams will have to revisit his college game tape and Brown will need to put up much better numbers at his pro day to change perceptions.

CBSSports.com draft expert Chris Trapasso sees a silver lining, however.

"Some team is going to get really nice value with Brown in the second or even the third round," he said.

The implication, of course, is that Brown isn't a first-round talent.