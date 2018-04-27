2018 NFL Draft: Bills trade up for QB Josh Allen, sending Bucs two second-round picks

The Buffalo Bills got their man, and they actually had options of Joshes to take when they traded up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a deal that ultimately did not cost them a ton of picks to pull off and looks like good value to land Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane did a nice job of maneuvering around, adding an extra first-round pick from the Chiefs last year as well as getting an extra second-round pick from the Rams in a deal for Sammy Watkins before the season.

The Bills did not have to surrender their second first-round pick (No. 22) but did give up two second-round picks (No. 53 and No. 56) in order to make the move up with the Bucs, who slide down to No. 12.

The deal almost didn't happen as the Broncos and Bills had a deal until Bradley Chubb fell to Denver at No. 5 overall.

Buffalo and Denver had agreed to a trade based on who was available; but Broncos decided not to pass up Bradley Chubb, then Bills went to No. 7 instead. For Josh Allen. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2018

For Bucs GM Jason Licht, this is a fantastic deal, as he lands two premium second-round picks in exchange for moving down five spots. For the Bills, they get their man, a big-armed, physical specimen who can whip the ball deep.

Allen isn't perfectly set up to step in and play well right away, though Allen got an A+ from Pete Prisco, who had him as a top-rated quarterback in the draft. Regardless, he has a lot of work to do on his accuracy.

Pete Prisco: They get the best QB in the draft and they had to go make the move to get him. Love the trade, love the pick.

The quarterback also battled a little scrutiny on draft day, as old tweets from Allen's account surfaced with him using racially inappropriate language. Allen has since apologized for the tweets and taken ownership of the tweets, noting things were said when he was in high school that he regrets.

The Bills aren't exactly loaded with skill-position guys, though. LeSean McCoy is a stud running back but is older. Kevin Benjamin has had issues with drops previously and Zay Jones is still young.

But the bottom line is this: If the Bills are right and Allen is a stud, they have landed a franchise quarterback of the future and are on the right path under new leadership, and they did it without sacrificing an extra or future first-round pick.