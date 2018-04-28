2018 NFL Draft: Chiefs add serious spice to Raiders rivalry by drafting son of Oakland GM

With the 198th overall pick of the NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs added some serious spice to their rivalry with the Oakland Raiders on Saturday by selecting Khalil McKenzie, who just happens to be the son of Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie.

Basically, Father's Day might get a little awkward this year.

The Chiefs also added another twist to the pick: They're going to have Khalil switch positions. At the University of Tennessee, Khalil spent three seasons on the defensive line. However, the Chiefs have already announced that they plan to move the younger McKenzie to the offensive side of the ball and have him play guard.

Apparently, it's a move that McKenzie had been expecting, because he actually spent some time working out on the offensive line during several of his predraft visits. During an interview with NFL Network just before the draft, Khalil said that he wanted to prove that he could play multiple positions.

"A lot of teams told me that I worked out well as an offensive lineman and I looked good doing the drills," Khalil said, via Silver and Black Pride. "I've been doing them my entire life, so that was cool being able to go out there and show that I could be somebody who could play multiple positions and help a team in different ways."

As the man in the family who gets paid to scout talent, Reggie McKenzie was completely on board with his son's potential position switch when asked about it before the draft.

"I'll tell you what, I've been trying to get him to play offensive line for a long time," Reggie said Friday. "I don't know, he has the talent to do both."

Although the Raiders didn't end up drafting the younger McKenzie, Reggie did say before the draft that he would be open to selecting his son, but only in the right situation.

"If it falls the way to where it fits us, where he's the best player at this position vs. that position, I'd do it," Reggie told USA Today. "He's on my board."

That being said, Reggie did admit that having his son in the draft definitely made for a slightly "weird" situation.

The big irony here is that Khalil only ended up with the Chiefs because his dad talking him into entering the draft early. Although the younger McKenize had one year of eligibility left at Tennessee, he decided to go pro, even though he was only project to be a late round pick.

"My dad is the one who introduced the conversation [of going pro[," Kahlil said before the draft. "We started talking about this about a year ago. About if I make this decision, what do I need to do in my next upcoming year, what do I need to put on film, what kind of body do I need to have, all these types of things. I use my dad in every sense of the word. He's in a great position, he's been around the league forever, he's well respected."

Khalil finished his three-year career at Tennessee with with 71 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. The Chiefs clearly had some serious interest in Khalil, because, they traded up to get him. The Chiefs sent two seventh-round picks to the Patriots (233 and 243) so that they could jump up to 198th overall.

If Khalil does end up making the Chiefs roster, it's going to be a tense December for the McKenzie family. Starting on Dec. 2, the Chiefs and Raiders will play each other two times over the final five weeks of the season. That should make for some interesting Christmas conversation in the McKenzie household.