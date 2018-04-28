2018 NFL Draft: David Akers goes nuts on Cowboys fans as Eagles steal TE from Dallas

It took one year, but the Philadelphia Eagles finally got some serious draft payback on the Dallas Cowboys.

Just to refresh your memory real quick: Back in 2017, when the draft was in Philadelphia, one of the most memorable moments came when former Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson took the stage and immediately started heckling every Eagles fan in attendance. Although Pearson was booed for roughly two straight minutes, it instantly became one of the most memorable moments of the draft.

With the draft in Dallas this year, not only did the Eagles get some payback, they might have actually one-upped Pearson's antics. For one, they basically stole a draft pick from the Cowboys just minutes before Dallas was going to be on the clock.

As you may or may not have heard on Friday, Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is likely going to retire to enter broadcasting, which left the Cowboys suddenly in the market for a tight end. With the 50th overall pick, it looked like the Cowboys were going to be able to nab South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert. However, that didn't happen because the Eagles moved up to the 49th spot after a trade with the Colts and then they picked Goedert.

If you're scoring at home, that means Philly jumped the Cowboys so they could steal a tight end named Dallas from Dallas, and that wasn't even the worst of it. To announce the pick, the Eagles sent out former kicker David Akers, and that's when things got crazy.

All Akers did was rub in the fact that the Eagles won the Super Bowl. Oh, and he also mentioned that most of the draft picks this year weren't even born the last time the Cowboys made it to the Super Bowl. It was a 10 on the savage scale.

"Hey Dallas, the last time you were in a Super Bowl these picks weren't born!"

Instead of reading his quote, though, you should probably just go ahead and watch the entire 73-second video.

DAVID AKERS IS A SAVAGE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NP52RDmVmh — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) April 28, 2018

The Eagles took the division, took the Cowboys draft pick and based on how that video went, you could probably argue that they took Dallas' dignity. The Cowboys have nothing left.

Akers was one of the most popular people on Twitter after his rousing performance.

David Akers for NFL commissioner — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) April 28, 2018

David Akers > Drew Pearsin! #drewpearsinisbootleg — Max Rosenbaum (@rosenbaum_max) April 28, 2018

David Akers the goat — Sark (@ChrisSarkis11) April 28, 2018

David Akers is now my favorite kicker ever — Victor Saccaro (@VictorSaccaro) April 28, 2018

I think the moral of the story here is that kickers should announce every pick at every draft.

Anyway, although the Eagles stole Goedert from Dallas, the Cowboys did go home with a consolation prize in the form of offensive lineman Connor Williams, who they nabbed with the 50th overall pick.