2018 NFL Draft: David Akers goes nuts on Cowboys fans as Eagles steal TE from Dallas
Things got kind of crazy during the second round of the NFL Draft
It took one year, but the Philadelphia Eagles finally got some serious draft payback on the Dallas Cowboys.
Just to refresh your memory real quick: Back in 2017, when the draft was in Philadelphia, one of the most memorable moments came when former Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson took the stage and immediately started heckling every Eagles fan in attendance. Although Pearson was booed for roughly two straight minutes, it instantly became one of the most memorable moments of the draft.
With the draft in Dallas this year, not only did the Eagles get some payback, they might have actually one-upped Pearson's antics. For one, they basically stole a draft pick from the Cowboys just minutes before Dallas was going to be on the clock.
As you may or may not have heard on Friday, Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is likely going to retire to enter broadcasting, which left the Cowboys suddenly in the market for a tight end. With the 50th overall pick, it looked like the Cowboys were going to be able to nab South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert. However, that didn't happen because the Eagles moved up to the 49th spot after a trade with the Colts and then they picked Goedert.
If you're scoring at home, that means Philly jumped the Cowboys so they could steal a tight end named Dallas from Dallas, and that wasn't even the worst of it. To announce the pick, the Eagles sent out former kicker David Akers, and that's when things got crazy.
All Akers did was rub in the fact that the Eagles won the Super Bowl. Oh, and he also mentioned that most of the draft picks this year weren't even born the last time the Cowboys made it to the Super Bowl. It was a 10 on the savage scale.
"Hey Dallas, the last time you were in a Super Bowl these picks weren't born!"
Instead of reading his quote, though, you should probably just go ahead and watch the entire 73-second video.
The Eagles took the division, took the Cowboys draft pick and based on how that video went, you could probably argue that they took Dallas' dignity. The Cowboys have nothing left.
Akers was one of the most popular people on Twitter after his rousing performance.
I think the moral of the story here is that kickers should announce every pick at every draft.
Anyway, although the Eagles stole Goedert from Dallas, the Cowboys did go home with a consolation prize in the form of offensive lineman Connor Williams, who they nabbed with the 50th overall pick.
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Isaiah Oliver
The Falcons bring in another secondary piece to help their chances of competing in the NFC...
-
How to watch the draft on CBS Sports HQ
If you want all the analysis and reaction to Day 2 of the 2018 NFL Draft, this is the place...
-
2018 NFL Draft: Trade Tracker
Find out everything you need to know about every 2018 NFL Draft trade
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Anthony Miller
The Bears swung a deal with the Patriots to move up and make an A+ pick, says Pete Prisco
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Connor Williams
The Cowboys pick up a lineman who could play at any spot on their offensive line if needed...
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Dallas Goedert
The Eagles move one spot ahead of the Cowboys to take the last top-tier tight end on the b...