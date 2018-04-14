2018 NFL Draft: Former first-round bust Robert Griffin III gives advice to QB prospects

Robert Griffin III's NFL career hasn't proceeded as most assumed after his dazzling Rookie of the Year campaign in 2012, but he's somehow found a way to survive in the NFL. Now, he's in a position where he can help incoming rookies deal with all of the complications that come attached with being a highly-touted prospect.

After his run in Washington ended, RG3 won the Browns' starting job in 2016. That season in Cleveland didn't go well for RG3 and he was out of football in 2017, but he recently found his way back into the league. Last week, the Ravens signed him to be Joe Flacco's backup.

At his introductory press conference, RG3 revealed what he told a couple of the top quarterback prospects who reached out to him ahead of this month's draft.

"The advice I would give them, to keep it short and frank, is [if] they are able to play at a high level in college, they can do that in the pros," RG3 said, via ESPN. "Right now, it's all about what everybody is saying, and you can get caught up in that. Don't get caught up in that. It's about playing the game. Play it at a high level and listen to your coach. Know exactly who you are as a player and know that they're there to make you better."

In other words, ignore the hype.

"Everybody wants to be labeled the best quarterback, the best this, the best that," Griffin said. "I see the guys get caught up in that a little bit. You just want to make sure you don't. It is important to feel a certain kind of way, but where you get drafted, where you go, is as important as the number behind your name. Hopefully, those guys get in a great organization that will take care of them. I want them to succeed and help facilitate that as best as possible. I wish the best for every single one of them."

Barring a sudden career renaissance, RG3 is forever going to be known as the former first-round bust of the Redskins. But just because his career crashed (due to a variety of reasons) doesn't mean he can't serve as a mentor-like figure for incoming players who are hoping to avoid the same fate as his.

The big-four quarterbacks are all entering with sizable expectations. Josh Allen supposedly has one of the biggest arms in the history of football, Sam Darnold has been called a mix between John Elway and Jesus, Baker Mayfield just won the Heisman Trophy, and Josh Rosen has been one of the most hyped prospects in the country since high school.

The thing is, odds are at least one or two or maybe even three of them will end up becoming a bust -- not in the sense that they'll suffer a tragic knee injury in the playoffs and then collide with their coaching staff, but in the sense that a couple of them won't live up to expectations. If there's one thing history as taught us, it's that NFL teams have no actual idea how to accurately evaluate quarterbacks.