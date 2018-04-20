2018 NFL Draft: Miller a top target for Raiders, Broncos open for business and more notes

Finally, we are less than a week away from the 2018 NFL Draft, and more players and scenarios are coming into focus. It's becoming a little more clear which prospects could best slot into which picks, and what teams are likely targeting should they move up or down the board via trade.

Here is some of what I've been picking up most recently:

Raiders could trade down, take Miller

If the Raiders do in fact trade down from the tenth overall pick – with someone like New England or Arizona or whomever coming up for a quarterback – look out for UCLA tackle Kolton Miller to be a top target for them. Problem is, they might not be able to move back far at all and still get him. I continue to hear from evaluators and offensive line coaches I most trust that Miller, and not Notre Dame's Mike McGlinchey, is the best tackle in the draft. Miller has the potential to be an elite left tackle with tremendous feet on a 6-foot-9 frame. Too much potential to ignore. Plenty of teams in the teens have their eye on him. McGlinchey, from what I gather, is much more likely to go in the late-teens to early-20s. Not sure Miller makes it past Detroit, where he could start on the right side if need be, where he played at UCLA before moving over.

Patriots on the move?

Would the Patriots move up in the teens for a quarterback if the right one falls? I continue to hear that is most certainly a possibility they are entertaining and as I covered on Monday, Josh Rosen seems the likeliest of "the big four" quarterbacks to make that slide. With Miami and Buffalo (for now if they don't move up) sitting at 11-12 and exploring QBs as well, 10 could be a nice spot for Oakland to find value via trade.

Broncos open to trade

Have long reported that I don't get any information leading me to believe Denver is taking a quarterback and the Broncos are very open to a trade. John Elway confirmed the trade part at his press conference Thursday, and if the Broncos did swap picks with the Bills, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is someone very much on their radar. Fifth overall is too high but in the teens it's a fit. Most likely trade scenario would involve the Bills moving up to get Josh Rosen if we assume Josh Allen, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield are all gone in the top four picks.

Arkansas center Frank Ragnow is climbing up team's draft boards. USATSI

Frank Ragnow climbing draft boards

Continue to hear Ragnow (Arkansas) is the top center in this draft and the people in the know realize it. As I reported a few weeks back, he's someone who is in no one's mock drafts at the start of the month who will be going quite high. I don't think he makes it past the Bengals in most logical scenarios.

