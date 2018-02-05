2018 NFL Draft Order: Browns pick first and fourth, Eagles pick last in Round 1
With Super Bowl LII in the books the 2018 NFL Draft order is officially set
With Super Bowl LII in the books, and the Eagles outlasting the Patriots for their first Lombardi Trophy, we now have the official 2018 NFL Draft order for all 32 teams. Pending trades (and there will almost certainly be a few in the coming months), here's where every team will pick in Round 1 when the draft gets under way on April 28 at AT&T Stadium.
(In the meantime, keep up with all the latest news via CBSSports.com's extensive draft coverage.)
Note: The 49ers and Raiders, who both finished 6-10, will flip a coin at the NFL combine in February. The winner picks ninth, the loser picks 10th.
