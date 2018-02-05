2018 NFL Draft Order: Browns pick first and fourth, Eagles pick last in Round 1

With Super Bowl LII in the books, and the Eagles outlasting the Patriots for their first Lombardi Trophy, we now have the official 2018 NFL Draft order for all 32 teams. Pending trades (and there will almost certainly be a few in the coming months), here's where every team will pick in Round 1 when the draft gets under way on April 28 at AT&T Stadium.

(In the meantime, keep up with all the latest news via CBSSports.com's extensive draft coverage.)

1. Cleveland Browns

2. New York Giants

3. Indianapolis Colts

4. Cleveland Browns (from Texans)

5. Denver Broncos

6. New York Jets

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Chicago Bears

9. or 10. San Francisco 49ers / Oakland Raiders

Note: The 49ers and Raiders, who both finished 6-10, will flip a coin at the NFL combine in February. The winner picks ninth, the loser picks 10th.

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Cincinnati Bengals

13. Washington Redskins

14. Green Bay Packers

15. Arizona Cardinals

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Dallas Cowboys

20. Detroit Lions

21. Buffalo Bills

22. Buffalo Bills from Chiefs

23. Los Angeles Rams

24. Carolina Panthers

25. Tennessee Titans

26. Atlanta Falcons

27. New Orleans Saints

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

30. Minnesota Vikings

31. New England Patriots

32. Philadelphia Eagles