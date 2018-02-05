2018 NFL Draft Order: Browns pick first and fourth, Eagles pick last in Round 1

With Super Bowl LII in the books the 2018 NFL Draft order is officially set

With Super Bowl LII in the books, and the Eagles outlasting the Patriots for their first Lombardi Trophy, we now have the official 2018 NFL Draft order for all 32 teams. Pending trades (and there will almost certainly be a few in the coming months), here's where every team will pick in Round 1 when the draft gets under way on April 28 at AT&T Stadium.

1. Cleveland Browns
2. New York Giants
3. Indianapolis Colts
4. Cleveland Browns (from Texans)
5. Denver Broncos
6. New York Jets
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8. Chicago Bears
9. or 10. San Francisco 49ers / Oakland Raiders

Note: The 49ers and Raiders, who both finished 6-10, will flip a coin at the NFL combine in February. The winner picks ninth, the loser picks 10th.

11. Miami Dolphins
12. Cincinnati Bengals
13. Washington Redskins
14. Green Bay Packers
15. Arizona Cardinals
16. Baltimore Ravens
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Dallas Cowboys
20. Detroit Lions
21. Buffalo Bills
22. Buffalo Bills from Chiefs
23. Los Angeles Rams
24. Carolina Panthers
25. Tennessee Titans
26. Atlanta Falcons
27. New Orleans Saints
28. Pittsburgh Steelers
29. Jacksonville Jaguars
30. Minnesota Vikings
31. New England Patriots
32. Philadelphia Eagles
