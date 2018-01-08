2018 NFL Draft order: Here's where Browns, Bills will get their two first-round picks

The Buffalo Bills acquired an extra first-round pick thanks to the Patrick Mahomes trade

Thanks to the culmination of Wild Card Weekend, we now know the first 24 picks of the 2018 NFL Draft. And thanks to both the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs being eliminated this weekend, we now know where the Bills will be picking twice in the draft this offseason. 

The Bills, like the Browns, traded down in 2017 to allow another team to come up and get a quarterback in exchange for a future first-round pick. Buffalo swapped picks with the Chiefs so Kansas City could get Patrick Mahomes; Buffalo would move down and get Tre'Davious White and the Chiefs' first-round pick the following year. 

Mahomes looks like he's dripping with potential, but right now it looks like a pretty solid haul for Buffalo. They would probably like to have at least one pick that's higher, but picking in the 20s means they had a good a season. Which they did, making the playoffs for the first time in 17 years. 

Cleveland also ended up with a pair of first-round picks but is on the other end of the spectrum, securing the No. 1 overall pick thanks to going 0-16 and then netting the Texans' pick, which thanks to Houston's bad season is No. 4 overall. 

Both Buffalo and Cleveland could be looking for quarterbacks in this draft. While the Browns have their choice of prospects at No. 1, the Bills are armed with the ability to move up the draft board to grab a quarterback in the first round, or to stand pat still acquire other talent.

Here's the full draft order through No. 24, with the final eight picks to be determined over the next few weeks. 

Note: The official order of picks 25-32 will be determined by playoff results. For now, the teams are listed in order of regular-season record. 

  1. Cleveland Browns
  2. New York Giants
  3. Indianapolis Colts
  4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)
  5. Denver Broncos
  6. New York Jets
  7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  8. Chicago Bears
  9. San Francisco 49ers*
  10. Oakland Raiders*
  11. Miami Dolphins
  12. Cincinnati Bengals
  13. Washington Redskins
  14. Green Bay Packers
  15. Arizona Cardinals
  16. Baltimore Ravens
  17. Los Angeles Chargers
  18. Seattle Seahawks
  19. Dallas Cowboys
  20. Detroit Lions
  21. Buffalo Bills
  22. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City Chiefs)
  23. Los Angeles Rams
  24. Carolina Panthers
  25. Tennessee Titans 
  26. Atlanta Falcons
  27. Jacksonville Jaguars
  28. New Orleans Saints
  29. Pittsburgh Steelers
  30. Minnesota Vikings
  31. Philadelphia Eagles
  32. New England Patriots

Here are a few more things to know about the draft order as it stands now: 

  • Picks No. 9 and 10 will be determined by a coin flip. 
  • Four of the first five picks will be made by AFC teams.
  • Every division has at least one team picking in the top 10. The AFC West is the only division that has two (Broncos, Raiders).
  • Three teams picking in the top 10 are already looking for new coaches (Giants, Colts, Raiders). This number will presumably be going up soon. 
  • Four of the five teams picking in the top six have quarterback situations that could charitably be described as "unsettled" (Browns, Giants, Broncos, Jets).
  • The 49ers won five straight games to end the season, lifting themselves out of the top five in the process.
CBS Sports Senior Writer

Will Brinson joined CBS Sports in 2010 and enters his seventh season covering the NFL for CBS. He previously wrote for FanHouse along with myriad other Internet sites. A North Carolina native who lives... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories