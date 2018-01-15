2018 NFL Draft order: Jaguars went from top-four pick to bottom-four pick in one year

Jacksonville is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2007

The Jacksonville Jaguars have long been one of the bottom feeding teams in the NFL, incapable of actually winning a bunch of football games and securing a deep playoff run. Until 2017 happened. 

Now the Jaguars are on of the last four teams remaining, having stunned the Steelers, 45-42, in the Divisional Round and advanced to the AFC Championship game against the Patriots. Say it out loud and it still doesn't seem real. 

But it is, and that means the Jaguars, who used the No. 4 overall pick to select Leonard Fournette in the 2017 NFL Draft, will now have one of the four lowest picks in the 2018 NFL Draft. 

Here's a list of the last 10 years of Jaguars draft picks.

2008: 8

2009: 8

2010: 10

2011: 10

2012: 5

2013: 2

2014: 3

2015: 3

2016: 5

2017: 4

Next year, barring a really crazy trade up, will be the first time since 2007 (!) that the Jaguars didn't have a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft.

Note: The official order of picks 25-32 will be determined by playoff results. For now, the teams are listed in order of regular-season record. 

  1. Cleveland Browns
  2. New York Giants
  3. Indianapolis Colts
  4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)
  5. Denver Broncos
  6. New York Jets
  7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  8. Chicago Bears
  9. San Francisco 49ers*
  10. Oakland Raiders*
  11. Miami Dolphins
  12. Cincinnati Bengals
  13. Washington Redskins
  14. Green Bay Packers
  15. Arizona Cardinals
  16. Baltimore Ravens
  17. Los Angeles Chargers
  18. Seattle Seahawks
  19. Dallas Cowboys
  20. Detroit Lions
  21. Buffalo Bills
  22. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City Chiefs)
  23. Los Angeles Rams
  24. Carolina Panthers
  25. Tennessee Titans 
  26. Atlanta Falcons
  27. New Orleans Saints
  28. Pittsburgh Steelers
  29. Jacksonville Jaguars
  30. Minnesota Vikings
  31. Philadelphia Eagles
  32. New England Patriots

Here are a few more things to know about the draft order as it stands now: 

  • Picks No. 9 and 10 will be determined by a coin flip. 
  • Four of the first five picks will be made by AFC teams.
  • Every division has at least one team picking in the top 10. The AFC West is the only division that has two (Broncos, Raiders).
  • Three teams picking in the top 10 are already looking for new coaches (Giants, Colts, Raiders). This number will presumably be going up soon. 
  • Four of the five teams picking in the top six have quarterback situations that could charitably be described as "unsettled" (Browns, Giants, Broncos, Jets).
  • The 49ers won five straight games to end the season, lifting themselves out of the top five in the process.
