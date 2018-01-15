2018 NFL Draft order: Jaguars went from top-four pick to bottom-four pick in one year

The Jacksonville Jaguars have long been one of the bottom feeding teams in the NFL, incapable of actually winning a bunch of football games and securing a deep playoff run. Until 2017 happened.

Now the Jaguars are on of the last four teams remaining, having stunned the Steelers, 45-42, in the Divisional Round and advanced to the AFC Championship game against the Patriots. Say it out loud and it still doesn't seem real.

But it is, and that means the Jaguars, who used the No. 4 overall pick to select Leonard Fournette in the 2017 NFL Draft, will now have one of the four lowest picks in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Here's a list of the last 10 years of Jaguars draft picks.

2008: 8

2009: 8

2010: 10

2011: 10

2012: 5

2013: 2

2014: 3

2015: 3

2016: 5

2017: 4

Next year, barring a really crazy trade up, will be the first time since 2007 (!) that the Jaguars didn't have a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft.

Note: The official order of picks 25-32 will be determined by playoff results. For now, the teams are listed in order of regular-season record.

Here are a few more things to know about the draft order as it stands now: