2018 NFL Draft: Patriots, bucking expectations, treated this year just like any other

As we moved closer and closer to the 2018 NFL Draft, there was increasing speculation that the New England Patriots were going to be a bit more aggressive this year than they've been in the past. In fairness, a lot of the tea leaves seemed to be pointing in that direction. The Patriots traded Brandin Cooks for a first-round pick, giving them two selections in the first round for the first time since 2012 and just the third time in the Bill Belichick era. With Tom Brady set to play his age-41 season in 2018 and the team having no logical successor to Brady after the trades of Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett, it sure seemed like the Pats were preparing to move up the board for one of the draft's top signal-callers, locking in a succession plan that could be put into place over the final few years of Brady's (and presumably Belichick's) career.

Of course, that's not how things played out. The Patriots stayed put in the first round, drafting as scheduled at No. 23 (the pick received from the Rams in the Cooks trade) and No. 31. They did their usual moving and shaking throughout the weekend, drafting nine players and making eight trades. They didn't draft a quarterback until the first pick of the seventh round, when they took LSU's Danny Etling, who was ranked 374th overall and last among quarterbacks in CBS' prospect rankings.

In other words, the Patriots treated this draft just like any other -- not as though it was any more consequential simply because the end of Brady's career may be coming soon and they no longer have a backup they feel can take over the job when he's done playing. Among other things, New England's draft process was a show of confidence in Brady's ability to play at a high level for at least two more years (which he says he's gotten permission for from his wife, Gisele Bundchen), and also yet another sign that Belichick will always stay aligned to his well-known draft philosophy of trading down to accumulate as many picks as possible, and not necessarily valuing positions in the same way as the rest of the league.

By the time the weekend was done, here's what Belichick's wheeling and dealing yielded:

The Pats started the draft on Thursday holding pick Nos. 23, 31, 43, 63, 95, 198, 210, and 219. They ended up using pick Nos. 23, 31, 56, 143, 178, 210, 219, 243, and 250, while adding Trent Brown, the Bears' 2019 second-round pick, the Lions' 2019 third-round pick, and the Eagles' 2019 seventh-round pick. While that may look like the Patriots ended up on the short end of things in terms of draft-pick value, that might not be the case upon further examination.

On the traditional Jimmy Johnson draft value chart, the Patriots began the weekend with 2,249.4 points. They ended it with only 1,765.9 points. Similarly, on the more analytically-included chart from Chase Stuart at Football Perspective, the Pats started with 53.5 points and ended with just 41.8 points. If we subtract the total draft value they actually used from the value with which they began the weekend, the Patriots traded away 483.5 points on the Johnson chart and 11.7 points on the Stuart chart. Either way, that's essentially equivalent to sacrificing a mid-second-round pick. But they also landed a possible starting tackle and not just a second, but also a third and a seventh in next year's draft. Given the way the Patriots value picks, they have to feel good about turning eight selections into nine this year, picking up three additional picks next year, adding a possible starter on the offensive line, and depending on where those picks land in 2019, possibly coming out ahead in terms of draft capital anyway. That's how the Patriots do business.

When it comes to the actual picks, much of the attention has surrounded New England's allegedly unusual decision to select a running back in Round 1. The Pats, after all, are the team that seemingly values running backs the least, treating them as interchangeable and often slotting them into much more limited roles than other teams that look to rely on feature backs. But when we look at the Patriots' running back draft history under Belichick, we see that when they do draft a runner, it's just as likely that they'll do so early as late. Prior to the 2018 draft, New England had drafted a running back seven times. Of those seven running backs, three were taken within the first 75 picks of the draft. Those three picks (Laurence Maroney, Shane Vereen, Stevan Ridley) weren't necessarily home runs, but they all played valuable roles for New England over the course of multiple seasons. The Patriots have been willing to expend high picks on backs before, even though they know they will not necessarily keep those players beyond their rookie contract, because they know exactly the role they have in mind for those players.

To that end, Michel seems likely to slot in as the team's early-down back, splitting much of that work with Rex Burkhead (when healthy), while James White retains his passing-down role and the team waves goodbye to Mike Gillislee. Gillislee lost that job to Dion Lewis last season, and Lewis moved on in free agency, with the team signing Jeremy Hill as a replacement. Hill has been wildly ineffective since his rookie season, however, and doesn't seem likely to carve out a regular role in New England now that Michel is on board.

New England's other draft picks all fit squarely within Belichick patterns. Wynn is a flexible offensive lineman who played both guard and tackle at Georgia, and could possibly start from Day 1. His strength tends to be as a pass-blocker, and he has been widely praised for his footwork. That sounds like exactly the kind of player the Pats routinely get hooked in with legendary offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, who then turns him into a long-term starter.

Dawson is yet another player from the University of Florida, from which Belichick had previously drafted eight players, including several before and after Urban Meyer left the school. Dawson is somewhat undersized and profiles as more of a slot corner, and with people expecting the Pats to target a replacement for Malcolm Butler, didn't seem to make much sense. But as the Patriots blog Pats Pulpit noted, the team was dreadful against slot receivers last season, and badly needed an upgrade at that position. Dawson's versatility to play in the box and come up and stop the run also makes him a candidate to shift to safety eventually, much like Devin McCourty did years ago. Similarly, Crossen does not have prototypical corner size, but he has a lot of traits that lend themselves to playing in the slot. Naturally, the three-cone time he put up at his Pro Day would have ranked among the top-five corners had he been invited to the NFL combine.

Bentley is a classic thumping linebacker that Belichick likes to have, while Sam fits all the measurables Belichick usually looks for at that position. Taking a look at his Mockdraftable profile, we see that Sam is above-average for a linebacker in weight, the three-cone drill, the 20-yard shuttle, and the bench press. It's like he was built to be drafted by Belichick. Izzo, essentially, is a blocking tight end. With excellent blocker Martellus Bennett hanging up his spikes and Dwayne Allen viewed as more of a pass-catcher, finding another body to potentially serve in the blocking tight end role was important.

And of course, Berrios is such a natural replacement for Danny Amendola that I predicted he'd be drafted by the Patriots several times last season. (Disclosure: I am a University of Miami alumnus.)

Future Patriots star Braxton Berrios. — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) October 7, 2017

Future Patriot Braxton Berrios with 9 rushing yards, 17 passing yards, and 24 receiving yards on the first four plays. — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) November 5, 2017

How many passes will Braxton Berrios catch in his Patriots career? — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) December 31, 2017

Berrios also posted an elite three-cone time at Miami's Pro Day and came in above-average in the 40-yard dash. He excels at running the kind of quick-breaking routes that form the backbone of the Patriots offense, and he is not at all afraid to go over the middle. He didn't really break out for the Hurricanes until his senior season, but when he did, he proved to be a weapon all over the field -- including in the red zone, which is somewhat unusual for a player of his size. If that calls to mind the days of Wes Welker (six touchdowns per year in six seasons with New England) well, let's just say that's a comparison that's been made before as well.

The Patriots came into the draft with several needs, and they addressed a bunch of them with their picks. But they also didn't let "need-filling" drive their process. They proceeded as they always do; letting the board come to them, trading down early and often, picking up additional selections to account for the crapshoot nature of the draft, securing future value, and taking players that fit the mold they have followed over their long run of success. They may not have gotten a natural successor to Brady, but that's OK. There's time for that later, and by staying true to their process last weekend, they ensured that when the time comes to find that player, they'll have the ammo to go get him -- and the infrastructure to help him succeed.