2018 NFL Draft Podcast: Broncos, Chargers defenses look scary, Andrew Luck should be happy

The first round of the 2018 NFL Draft is in the books. Ryan Wilson, John Breech and myself jumping on the horn and breaking down all the insanity of the first round from Dallas.

We broke down the draft in chunks, so let's dive right in.

1. Winners/losers from picks 1-10

"You hear about teams mortgaging their future for the quarterback. It's like the Cardinals bought the house [Josh Rosen], got a great interest rate -- they didn't give up a lot of up picks," Breech pointed out.

Also a winner: Andrew Luck, because he got Quenton Nelson to help him in protection, Breech believes.

2. Winners/losers from picks 11-20

"Huge upgrade for a secondary, a defense that was terrible in recent years. That's exactly what they needed to focus on," Wilson said of the Packers winning. "Jaire Alexander was considered one of the top two or three cornerbacks ... I think he'll fit perfectly into that secondary."

Also: they got a first-round pick next year from the Saints out of it! (Spoiler, the Saints lost.)

3. Winners/losers from picks 21-32

"Russell Wilson probably wasn't high-fiving his wife, what's her name [Ciara], about the fact they got a running back," Wilson said of the Seahawks going with Rashaad Penny.

4. Wilson's overarching theme

The Steelers did well.

5. Breech's overarching theme

There will be QB busts.

6. Brinson's overarching theme

The NFC South teams all got better in the first round, the NFC West has a fascinating group of quarterbacks now and the AFC West is once again the most interesting division in football because of its uncertainty.

BONUS: Looking ahead to Round 2

The Browns and Colts are set up with four of the first five picks in the second round and they are going to make some noise. The Giants are in there too, with a need for a quarterback sitting there squarely in range.

