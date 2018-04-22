2018 NFL Draft prospect Shaquem Griffin: 'I’m definitely not just a feel-good story’

University of Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin is one of the most intriguing prospects in this year's NFL Draft.

Griffin was wildly productive in college, splitting his time between defensive back and linebacker and excelling at each spot. He finished his collegiate career with three interceptions, 16 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 18.5 sacks, and 33.5 tackles for loss. He also extremely well at the scouting combine, registering in the 80th percentile of athleticism for an off-ball linebacker. He's the only off-ball outside linebacker in the draft who tested out with above-average athleticism and recorded an above-average production ratio during his final two college seasons.

Of course, none of that is what Griffin is most known for. At this point, he is generally known as "the one-handed linebacker prospect." Griffin was born with amniotic band syndrome and, when his parents caught him attempting to use a knife to self-amputate his fingers at four years old, they scheduled a medical amputation the following day. Even with just one hand, he blossomed into a top player and an incredible athlete. At the combine, he showed that he would not let the limitation affect him in any way, bench-pressing 225 pounds an incredible 20 times.

Griffin has since been called one of the most inspiring stories in the draft, but he also wants people to know that he's not just a feel-good story. He's a football player.

"I'm definitely not just a feel-good story," Griffin told the Tampa Bay Times. "A feel-good story doesn't make it this far. I had to be a football player. I had to make plays. A feel-good story is he has one hand and plays football. I worked my butt off so what they could say about me is, 'He makes plays, he makes a difference and is a guy who can make turnovers. He's a guy who can contribute to us winning.'"

That's an awesome attitude for Griffin to have, and it's likely part of why he's been able to experience so much success -- not for a one-handed prospect; for any prospect. Griffin seems like to be selected sometime on Day 2 or 3 of next week's draft, and when he does get the call, he'll be in the house to walk up to the podium, shake the commissioner's hand, and receive his jersey. It'll be a cool moment for all involved, but Griffin knows his work will just be beginning at that point.

"I just can't wait to be a guy ready to play football,'' he said. "I'm ready to get to the rookie mini camp and get my career started.''