2018 NFL Draft recap podcast: This RB is 'the next Alvin Kamara,' how the Colts got better

Straight from the CBS Sports Raleigh office (a.k.a. my house), Chip Patterson, college football writer extraordinaire and host of the 247 Sports College Football Podcast, joins me to break down some of the collegiate aspects of this draft.

Here's the rundown, but of note is the Sony Michel discussion from Chip, who sees him as the next Alvin Kamara. HELLO. Also Chip had a great nugget on Minkah Fitzpatrick and much more.

1. Can the Arizona Cardinals win now with Josh Rosen and Christian Kirk?

2. Shaquem Griffin: The moment was cool, was the coverage and hype worthy of it?

3. Running back impact next year

"I think Sony Michel is this year's Alvin Kamara," Patterson said. "I think he's going to have a chance to have that level of production. I just think that dude's electric. ... And as (Bill) Belichick and the Patriots continue to embrace what I've been calling positionless football -- the idea you've got your skill position players but they're all H-backs. They're all shifting out wide, they're all making plays in the backfield, and Sony Michel really became that dude (for Georgia)."

4. Did the Colts get better in a very unsexy way?

Chip had a great point about second-round pick Braden Smith: "Auburn's run game is all RPOs. I know the rules are different in college to pros and you have to figure out how to adjust to that, but that guy is RPO-ready through and through," Chip noted. "(Andrew) Luck is an RPO quarterback! Just talking about ability to process the information and make the correct read. You hope, based on what we've seen from him, that Luck's that type of player."

Interesting note there: Frank Reich, the new Colts coach, comes from a place (Philadelphia) where they ran RPOs with a big-armed, intelligent quarterback who has above-average mobility for a player his size. HMMMMMM.

5. Value for the Dolphins in Minkah Fitzpatrick

"Alabama coaches say Minkah Fitzpatrick got Nick Saban better than any other player," Patterson said. "That when Minkah was banged up in games, they would leave him in at weakside linebacker just to get the alignment right for the defense."

6. Talk me out of picking the Chargers to win the Super Bowl now that they added Derwin James to that defense

