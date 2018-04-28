2018 NFL Draft Recap Podcast: Why Mason Rudolph 'landed in a great system' with Steelers

NO. DAYS. OFF. That's what Bill Belichick screamed from the top of the Patriots' last Super Bowl parade and it's also the motto of the Pick Six Podcast during the 2018 NFL Draft. We do a M-F, 30-minute podcast for your commute/exercise/whatever pleasure centered around the NFL, but this week we're rolling right through the weekend with bonus shows.

That includes a recap of Day 2 of the NFL Draft, which featured a ton of teams making smart plays and, thus, a bunch of winners and losers. Chris Trapasso and Ryan Wilson hopped on the horn with me to break it all down -- John Breech, Wilson and I will be back on Sunday morning for your listening pleasure as well.

1. Steelers go OK State

Pittsburgh drafted both Mason Rudolph and James Washington, giving them a prolific college combo. Trapasso is a fan.

"Just looking at the personnel, if you were worried about Mason Rudolph ... well, he landed in a great system," Trapasso said. "They've really turned into a spread offense, [Ben Roethlisberger's] in shotgun most of the time, they're doing four and five wide receivers. Oh and by the way, they drafted Mason Rudolph's top receiver, James Washington, before they picked Rudolph, so he has that connection with him. Certainly he's not going to play this year, but who knows how long Ben Roethlisberger is going to stay on the field?"

2. Giants are killing it

I bashed these guys a little bit on Thursday after Day 1. I love Saquon Barkley, think he's a great player, I didn't like Dave Gettleman and the Giants taking him No. 2 overall. But I'll give Gettleman credit -- he came back and got deep into Hog Molly territory on the second day of the draft. He comes away with Will Hernandez with the second pick of the second round, a nasty guard out of UTEP. Then he goes and grabs Lorenzo Carter [and] B.J. Hill. Those are three really good picks in the trenches, two guys who help fortify that defense. Hernandez is going to benefit Eli Manning and Barkley. I think the Giants had a tremendous second day of the draft.

3. The Bears = The New Rams

They have done the right thing building around Mitchell Trubisky. James Daniels from Iowa, I think he got picked in the right spot. Great run blocker, zone scheme kind of guy, super athletic. And then Anthony Miller -- they did not have a great pass catching group, now they have Allen Robinson and Miller, who to me is like Doug Baldwin. He's only 5'9" or 5'10", 180 pounds, but he plays much bigger. He's got great ball skills, very good after the catch. This guy had 32 touchdowns in his last two seasons at Memphis. He's a fun guy, they can move him all around, can certainly play in the slot, will be a nightmare in the slot. I think they did a great job in the draft.

4. Packers load on defense

Wilson is impressed with the Packers' draft.

"I identified the Packers as [Round 1 winners], because they addressed the defense," he said. "Man, they ain't messing around. They did it again in Rounds 2 and 3. They went and got cornerback Josh Jackson out of Iowa and Oren Burks the linebacker. And that was a day after taking Jaire Alexander."

5. Colts questions

Trapasso and I debate whether or not the Colts did good things in Round 2, where they had four picks. Trapasso wasn't a fan, I think the Colts are getting TOUGH.

6. What is Oakland doing?

"I don't know what the plan is, exactly," Wilson said. "It seems almost haphazard. It feels like Gruden -- signing Doug Martin, for example, is going to focus on the running game -- but they only focus when they're signing really old running backs who haven't played well in a couple years. There's a lot going on. I don't see how this comes together and I sort of question what they've done in the first two days of the draft."

OK good news, we've got really talented freaks in Martavis Bryant and Arden Key. Bad news, if they don't make pot legal quickly -- and they're going to California and then Vegas! Maybe that's a bit of a red flag for two guys with off-field issues.

