2018 NFL Draft: Results, grades, and analysis for every team's pick in the fifth round
Chris Trapasso grades every fifth-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft
Chris Trapasso analyzed each pick from Round 5 of the 2018 NFL Draft on Saturday, grading each team on its draft-night selections.
Round 5
138. Cole Madison, OT, Washington State
Grade: C-
Plenty of pass pro experience but severely lacking strength and power.
139. RJ McIntosh, DT, Miami
Grade: A
Hog Mollie draft continues for Gettleman. Quick swim move. Good bulk and power. Pass-rush specialist.
140. Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan
Grade: A-
Top 10 talent with medical concerns. Dynamic one-gap penetrator. Electric burst. Lightning-quick hands.
141. Shaquem Griffin, OLB, Central Florida
Grade: B
High-motor edge-rusher who's undersized but hyper energetic. Fun sub-package player.
142. D.J. Reed, CB, Kansas State
Grade: A-
Twitched-up slot CB who can play outside if need be. Shorter but very aggressive. Excellent ball skills. Needs to get better at tackling.
143. Ja'Whaun Bentley, ILB, Purdue
Grade: C+
Ninkovich-type run-stuffing SAM linebacker. Bulky. Not much pass-rushing ability.
144. Justin Watson, WR, Pennsylvania
Grade: B+
Early for him because of big acclimation ahead from Ivy League to NFL. Large, physical high-pointer who has some separation ability.
145. Bilal Nichols, DT, Delaware
Grade: C+
Powerful hands. Jolts OLs. Will eat blocks to help the LBs. Plays high often.
146. Tre Flowers, SS, Oklahoma State
Grade: B+
Ideal Seattle DB. High-cut twitchy robber or box safety. Not super reliable in coverage. Good value here.
147. Micah Kiser, ILB, Virginia
Grade: B-
Plays slower than timed speed. Active, between the tackles thumper. Limited in coverage. Nice landing spot behind loaded DL.
148. Marcus Allen, FS, Penn State
Grade: C+
Another box safety for Pittsburgh. Decent athlete. Slow play-recognition skills, which hurts him in coverage.
149. Michael Dickson, P, Texas
Grade: D
Dickson has a booming leg, but the Seahawks have many more pressing needs.
150. Genard Avery, OLB, Memphis
Grade: Grade A
Active, super-quick versatile LB. Flashes speed and block-shedding versus run. Bend and hand use on the edge. Just undersized.
151. Davontae Harris, CB, Illinois State
Grade: B+
Tall, small-school outside CB. Aware in zone. Plus ball skills. Aggressive on the outside coming downhill. Plays slower than timed speed.
152. Dane Cruikshank, CB, Arizona
Grade: B+
Slot CB with excellent athleticism. Can be slow reacting to the play. Experienced blitzer. Fluid avoiding blocks.
153. Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon
Grade: A
Awesome value here. Nasty mauler. Plus athlete. Needs to get stronger. Tremendous depth. Can play guard.
154. Siran Neal, SS, Jacksonville State
Grade: B
Safety depth was major need for Bills. Neal is a downhill, hard-hitting specialist. Almost a quasi-linebacker.
155. Scott Quessenberry, C, UCLA
Grade: B+
Battler on the inside. Decent anchor. Adequate mobility. Good interior OL depth.
156. Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin
Grade: C+
Decent blocker. Lacks athleticism and isn't overly fast. Reliable receiver.
157. Tyler Conklin, TE, Central Michigan
Grade: B+.
Doesn't wow athletically. Big catch radius. Nice TE2 for Cousins.
158. Andrew Brown, DT, Virginia
Grade: C
Flashes of plus burst. Doesn't play to his overall athleticism. Inconsistent hand use. Gets locked on many blocks.
159. Daurice Fountain, WR, Northern Iowa
Grade: A-
Height/speed wideout with explosive linear athleticism. Will stretch the field in a big way. Nice add for Andrew Luck.
160. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DE, Oklahoma
Grade: A
First-round talent. Wins off the edge with burst, bend and wide array of pass-rushing moves. Holds up well against run despite lack of height. Jerry Hughes-like.
161. Jermaine Carter Jr., OLB, Maryland
Grade: C+
Undersized linebacker who's fast but overly twitchy. High energy. Gets stuck on too many blocks.
162. Jordan Lasley, WR, UCLA
Grade: B+
Serious downfield threat. Decent after the catch. Too many drops on what should be easy catches.
163. Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech
Grade: A
Super-quick, one-gap DT in a nose tackle's body. Very disruptive. Can get washed out in run game. Nice added bulk for Washington.
164. Natrell Jamerson, FS, Wisconsin
Grade: B+
Dynamic athlete who makes plays ranging from center field. Super-aggressive tackler. Slightly undersized.
165. Jaylen Samuels, TE, NC State
Grade: A-
Ideal player as NFL shifts toward a "positionless" game. Delanie Walker-like. Good, not great in any area. Shifty.
166. Wyatt Teller, OG, Virginia Tech
Grade: A-
2016 film is first- or second-round caliber. Wide, punishing run-blocker. Balance, powerful pass-pro punch. Overextended at times in 2017. Should start at RG in Buffalo.
167. Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn
Grade: F
Carlson might be the best kicker in this draft. But it's a kicker. No need to draft one
168. Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State
Grade: A-
With more strength, Jones can be a franchise LT. Handled duties on an island well in 2017. Long arms. Good size.
169. Jordan Wilkins, RB, Mississippi
Grade: B
Fred Jackson-like. Tall, bouncy runner who creates between the tackles and bounces off tackles. Lacks speed and twitchiness.
170. Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan
Grade: A-
Smaller CB who finds the football often because of his quick-twitch athleticism and speed. Could stand to add some strength.
171. Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky
Grade: B
White has impressive arm talent and gets the ball out quickly. Major problems against pressure.
172. JK Scott, P, Alabama
Grade: D+
Scott is pro ready but the Packers obviously have bigger needs.
173. Johnny Townsend, P, Florida
Grade: D+
Please end this run on punters.
174. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, South Florida
Grade: B+
Tall, lanky WR who ran under 4.40 at the combine and plays that fast. May have problems with press in NFL. Some twitchiness after the catch.
