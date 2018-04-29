2018 NFL Draft: Results, grades, and analysis for every team's pick in the fifth round

Chris Trapasso analyzed each pick from Round 5 of the 2018 NFL Draft on Saturday, grading each team on its draft-night selections.

Round 5

138. Cole Madison, OT, Washington State

Grade: C-

Plenty of pass pro experience but severely lacking strength and power.

139. RJ McIntosh, DT, Miami

Grade: A

Hog Mollie draft continues for Gettleman. Quick swim move. Good bulk and power. Pass-rush specialist.

140. Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

Grade: A-

Top 10 talent with medical concerns. Dynamic one-gap penetrator. Electric burst. Lightning-quick hands.

141. Shaquem Griffin, OLB, Central Florida

Grade: B

High-motor edge-rusher who's undersized but hyper energetic. Fun sub-package player.

142. D.J. Reed, CB, Kansas State

Grade: A-

Twitched-up slot CB who can play outside if need be. Shorter but very aggressive. Excellent ball skills. Needs to get better at tackling.

143. Ja'Whaun Bentley, ILB, Purdue

Grade: C+

Ninkovich-type run-stuffing SAM linebacker. Bulky. Not much pass-rushing ability.

144. Justin Watson, WR, Pennsylvania

Grade: B+

Early for him because of big acclimation ahead from Ivy League to NFL. Large, physical high-pointer who has some separation ability.

145. Bilal Nichols, DT, Delaware

Grade: C+

Powerful hands. Jolts OLs. Will eat blocks to help the LBs. Plays high often.

146. Tre Flowers, SS, Oklahoma State

Grade: B+

Ideal Seattle DB. High-cut twitchy robber or box safety. Not super reliable in coverage. Good value here.

147. Micah Kiser, ILB, Virginia

Grade: B-

Plays slower than timed speed. Active, between the tackles thumper. Limited in coverage. Nice landing spot behind loaded DL.

148. Marcus Allen, FS, Penn State

Grade: C+

Another box safety for Pittsburgh. Decent athlete. Slow play-recognition skills, which hurts him in coverage.

149. Michael Dickson, P, Texas

Grade: D

Dickson has a booming leg, but the Seahawks have many more pressing needs.

150. Genard Avery, OLB, Memphis

Grade: Grade A

Active, super-quick versatile LB. Flashes speed and block-shedding versus run. Bend and hand use on the edge. Just undersized.

151. Davontae Harris, CB, Illinois State

Grade: B+

Tall, small-school outside CB. Aware in zone. Plus ball skills. Aggressive on the outside coming downhill. Plays slower than timed speed.

152. Dane Cruikshank, CB, Arizona

Grade: B+

Slot CB with excellent athleticism. Can be slow reacting to the play. Experienced blitzer. Fluid avoiding blocks.

153. Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon

Grade: A

Awesome value here. Nasty mauler. Plus athlete. Needs to get stronger. Tremendous depth. Can play guard.

154. Siran Neal, SS, Jacksonville State

Grade: B

Safety depth was major need for Bills. Neal is a downhill, hard-hitting specialist. Almost a quasi-linebacker.

155. Scott Quessenberry, C, UCLA

Grade: B+

Battler on the inside. Decent anchor. Adequate mobility. Good interior OL depth.

156. Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin

Grade: C+

Decent blocker. Lacks athleticism and isn't overly fast. Reliable receiver.

157. Tyler Conklin, TE, Central Michigan

Grade: B+.

Doesn't wow athletically. Big catch radius. Nice TE2 for Cousins.

158. Andrew Brown, DT, Virginia

Grade: C

Flashes of plus burst. Doesn't play to his overall athleticism. Inconsistent hand use. Gets locked on many blocks.

159. Daurice Fountain, WR, Northern Iowa

Grade: A-

Height/speed wideout with explosive linear athleticism. Will stretch the field in a big way. Nice add for Andrew Luck.

160. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DE, Oklahoma

Grade: A

First-round talent. Wins off the edge with burst, bend and wide array of pass-rushing moves. Holds up well against run despite lack of height. Jerry Hughes-like.

161. Jermaine Carter Jr., OLB, Maryland

Grade: C+

Undersized linebacker who's fast but overly twitchy. High energy. Gets stuck on too many blocks.

162. Jordan Lasley, WR, UCLA

Grade: B+

Serious downfield threat. Decent after the catch. Too many drops on what should be easy catches.

163. Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech

Grade: A

Super-quick, one-gap DT in a nose tackle's body. Very disruptive. Can get washed out in run game. Nice added bulk for Washington.

164. Natrell Jamerson, FS, Wisconsin

Grade: B+

Dynamic athlete who makes plays ranging from center field. Super-aggressive tackler. Slightly undersized.

165. Jaylen Samuels, TE, NC State

Grade: A-

Ideal player as NFL shifts toward a "positionless" game. Delanie Walker-like. Good, not great in any area. Shifty.

166. Wyatt Teller, OG, Virginia Tech

Grade: A-

2016 film is first- or second-round caliber. Wide, punishing run-blocker. Balance, powerful pass-pro punch. Overextended at times in 2017. Should start at RG in Buffalo.

167. Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn

Grade: F

Carlson might be the best kicker in this draft. But it's a kicker. No need to draft one

168. Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State

Grade: A-

With more strength, Jones can be a franchise LT. Handled duties on an island well in 2017. Long arms. Good size.

169. Jordan Wilkins, RB, Mississippi

Grade: B

Fred Jackson-like. Tall, bouncy runner who creates between the tackles and bounces off tackles. Lacks speed and twitchiness.

170. Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan

Grade: A-

Smaller CB who finds the football often because of his quick-twitch athleticism and speed. Could stand to add some strength.

171. Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky

Grade: B

White has impressive arm talent and gets the ball out quickly. Major problems against pressure.

172. JK Scott, P, Alabama

Grade: D+

Scott is pro ready but the Packers obviously have bigger needs.

173. Johnny Townsend, P, Florida

Grade: D+

Please end this run on punters.

174. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, South Florida

Grade: B+

Tall, lanky WR who ran under 4.40 at the combine and plays that fast. May have problems with press in NFL. Some twitchiness after the catch.