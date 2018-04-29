2018 NFL Draft Results Podcast: Steelers, Giants winners; Joe Flacco, Dak Prescott losers

Wheeeeeeeeeew. The 2018 NFL Draft came and went with all the subtly of a freight train, storming down the tracks, fueled on quarterback hot takes and running right through the dusty little town of Dallas. It's all over now, which means we need to have instant reactions.

Fortunately we have shortage of opinions, so Ryan Wilson, John Breech and I hopped on the Pick Six Podcast for a special, 45-minute edition of the show breaking down winners and losers from the draft.

Here's the rundown from our post-draft podcast with some notable quotables.

1. Wilson's winners: Steelers, Browns

"The plan is to sort of have a hybrid-by-committee to replace Ryan Shazier, because you're not going to replace Ryan Shazier with one person. So they're going to have three or four guys sort of shuttling in -- the 6-foot-1, 220-ish range, who can do everything from linebacker all the way back to safety. And just sort of rotating these guys. Seems to be where the NFL is going anyway." -- Wilson on Steelers defensive picks.

2. Breech's winners: Cardinals, Packers

"I loved the Cardinals' entire draft. Josh Rosen fell in their lap. That's just crazy -- you have a guy who certainly looks like he's going to in the top five, boom, he's 10, you move up, you grab him, you have your quarterback of the future. If I'm the Cardinals, I don't even want Sam Bradford or Mike Glennon on the field this year. If you give Sam Bradford all those training camp reps, he goes and gets injured in Week 1, then you're throwing your rookie out there into the fire, didn't get the reps he needed, it's going to get ugly. Same thing with Mike Glennon, we've seen what he can do and it's not much. I'd just give the ball to Josh Rosen." -- Breech on Cardinals

3. Brinson's winners: Giants, Broncos

"The New York Football Giants -- Dave Gettleman destroyed this draft. He destroyed this draft, OK? Saquon Barkley, No. 2 overall, I would have gone in a different direction ... but Saquon Barkley is probably going to make the Pro Bowl next year, he's probably going to have 1,200 scrimmage yards. They got the player, he's going to be freaking good. Then they got Will Hernandez, you plug him in next to Nate Solder, you protect Eli Manning, you open up holes for Saquon Barkley. They come back in the third round and get Lorenzo Carter, a speed rusher. B.J. Hill is going to do some damage for them, he can actually rush the passer from the defensive tackle position. And Kyle Lauletta, the project Richmond quarterback. If he pans out Dave Gettleman is going to be [strutting] around ... he did a really good job. They got the guy they wanted in Barkley, they got a bunch of Hog Mollies, and they took a flier on a quarterback who could be good." -- Brinson on Giants draft

4-6. Losers from Breech, Wilson and Brinson

