2018 NFL Draft Rumors: Baker Mayfield going to Browns No. 1 based on betting-market shift
The Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner will be the first overall pick if you buy what Vegas is selling
There are only two indisputable facts leading into the 2018 NFL Draft: the Browns will take a quarterback at No. 1 overall and the Jets will take a quarterback at No. 3 overall. After that, everything is wide open. We may be getting some clarity however, as it appears Baker Mayfield is becoming the choice for the Browns at the top of the draft.
This was not obvious early on Thursday morning. Despite "serious buzz" -- as reported on the Pick Six Podcast, which you can subscribe to here for daily NFL podcast coverage -- about Mayfield in consideration, it was largely believed the Browns were deciding between Josh Allen and Sam Darnold.
Then the rumors started pouring in and the real indicator about the Browns choice shifted dramatically, with the betting markets moving quickly.
When Thursday reports of Mayfield going first overall popped up, many online sportsbooks began taking their "who will be drafted first overall?" prop bet off the board.
I've been tracking Sportsbook.ag's odds on the pick most of the day, and as of 9:15 a.m. ET on Thursday, they had taken the prop off the board. Previously Darnold was a heavy favorite.
By 9:50 a.m. ET, Sportsbook re-opened the prop, with Darnold a much lighter favorite (-137) and Mayfield now installed at +125, much closer to Darnold than when it was taken off the board.
By 10:15 a.m. ET, BetOnline.ag had installed Mayfield as a -100 favorite. According to Dave Mason of Bet Online, they have some serious exposure to Mayfield.
By 10:30 a.m. ET, Sportsbook followed suit, making Mayfield a -175 favorite. By 2:30 p.m. ET, Mayfield was a heavy favorite at Sportsbook (-350).
And by 3 p.m. ET, Mayfield was a stunning favorite.
At this point it would be a shocker if Mayfield did NOT go No. 1 overall -- CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has Mayfield locked into his No. 1 slot in his only 2018 NFL Mock Draft of the year. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes any notion of a smokescreen is wrong and that Mayfield will indeed be the No. 1 pick.
The news points in one direction and the money via the sportsbooks is pointing the same way. Despite months of it not looking like it would be the case, Mayfield is very likely going to end up being the top overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft barring a last-minute surprise.
