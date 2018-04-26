2018 NFL Draft Rumors: Baker Mayfield ' in the equation' for No. 1, teams who could trade up

Draft day is here! The 2018 NFL Draft is upon us, with the Cleveland Browns on the clock and significant buzz building about the possibility of Baker Mayfield going No. 1 overall, something the Pick Six Podcast told you about several days ago. You should be subscribing to get this information first!

Fortunately it's not too late for you because we're going to break down the draft every single day throughout the weekend. Use your favorite app of choice and Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.

For this draft day episode, though, we've got piles of juicy nuggets from CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, who joined the show to break down what he's hearing just hours ahead of the draft.

1. Is Baker Mayfield going No. 1?

He's always been in the equation. When John Dorsey comes in during the middle of the year, the way their board was stacked at that point, Baker Mayfield was the No. 1 guy. The analytics guys were in love with Baker Mayfield and that's the first quarterback John Dorsey started doing work on," La Canfora pointed out. "And the kid by and large has stayed out of trouble since then, but on a good face, his agents have done a great job with the marketing and messaging through the predraft process for the most part. He was always under consideration. Do I think that's the pick? No. But would I bet stunned if it is? No. If it was Allen, if it was Darnold, if it was Baker Mayfield that wouldn't surprise me at all.

"What would shock me? Lamar Jackson, OK, I'd be stunned. Kyle Lauletta? I'm jumping off my roof. There are things that would stun me. Baker Mayfield first overall wouldn't at all."

2. What are two teams who could trade into the top 10?

"Arizona and Buffalo. Beyond that I don't know, but those two for quarterbacks, I expect," La Canfora said. "I just don't know which one goes to No. 4 and which one goes to No. 5. And the price at No. 4 might be astronomical, because if Chubb is there for Dorsey, it's going to take a lot to move him off of that, but it's certainly not impossible and Buffalo has the ammunition."

And if you're looking for a lock to move DOWN? Hello, John Elway and the Denver Broncos.

"Denver? He doesn't want to make that pick. They don't want to take a quarterback, they certainly don't want to pay a quarterback $6 million to sit behind Case Keenum," La Canfora said. "A lot of the players they like will be there outside the top 10 and will be a little cheaper and the pressure's off a little bit and Elway hasn't drafted well so give me more opportunities. He needs numbers, he needs quantity, not just quality. Him going back to No. 15? I just have a sense that Arizona wouldn't have to completely mortgage the future, especially if Buffalo is already at No. 4. If he can play those two off each other, so be it, if No. 4 doesn't move ... then Elway's in the catbird's seat. I just don't see him picking at No. 5 under really under any scenario."

3. Who could trade UP?

The Seahawks:

"[Seattle's pick] is for sale. I don't know who comes up No. 18, maybe somebody for a quarterback. I've heard rumblings -- maybe New Orleans to make sure they get Hayden Hurst, the tight end from South Carolina," La Canfora said. "You've got Carolina, other teams other around them, Atlanta [who might be interested in Hurst]. John Schneider is going to sell pick 18."

And the Eagles:

"I can't believe for the life of me that Howie Roseman -- who loves action, loves to make trades and doesn't pick again until the fourth round -- is really going to pick at No. 32," La Canfora said. "That could be Mason Rudolph or Lamar Jackson. Somebody coming up to 32 to get them. A lot of GMs believe that will happen -- why wait until Day 2? Whoever still needs a quarterback, whether that be New Orleans or Baltimore or the Chargers, maybe you just go to 32 and get Mason Rudolph there."

4. Where will Lamar Jackson go?

JLC believes there's a real possibility that the Patriots get involved here, maybe even with a THIRD FIRST-ROUND PICK.

5. The top 10 non-quarterbacks and their respective ceilings and floors

6. Why the Giants won't be drafting a quarterback at No. 2

Listen to the full show below and make sure to subscribe via your favorite app here: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.



