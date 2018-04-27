2018 NFL Draft rumors: Broncos trying to trade up with Giants to grab a QB at No. 2 overall
The Broncos are trying to seriously spice things up out of the gate
The 2018 NFL Draft is underway -- you should be streaming our live coverage on CBS Sports HQ for the best analysis in the business -- and there's already buzz circulating about a trade that could shake things up out of the gate, with a rumor surrounding the Broncos and the Giants.
Specifically, Denver, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, would be interested in making a play for the No. 2 overall pick by trading up from the No. 5 overall pick.
The immediate reaction to this is "no chance" because Dave Gettleman doesn't like to trade down.
But there is a little bit of logic here, in that Gettleman could trade down with John Elway from No. 5 to No. 2 and he would not take a hit in terms of the guys that he wants to take.
The presumption is that Gettleman wants to get either Bradley Chubb or Saquon Barkley. And if that's the case, one of those guys would be there, assuming the Broncos do in fact take a quarterback.
Rapoport believes that the move up would be for either Sam Darnold or Josh Allen.
Darnold would be a surprise there at No. 2 because it was believed for a long time the Browns were taking him No. 1. Allen is a bit of a clone when it comes to the Elway factor, a big, athletic body with a cannon arm and plus athleticism.
If the Browns go QB at No. 1, the Broncos go QB at No. 2 and the Jets go QB at No. 3 then Gettleman would get one of his guys at No. 5 regardless of what the Browns do.
However, he would be turning the choice over to John Dorsey and not sitting in control of his own destiny.
Additionally, Elway wouldn't have to take a quarterback. What if he loves Chubb, doesn't think he's getting him at No. 5 and decides to just go full "Game of Thrones" in this hypothetical trade with the Giants, trading up and grabbing Chubb when that's who Gettleman wants?
I don't think Gettleman can take the chance and/or deal with losing the control. It makes too much sense for him just to get his guy and continue on the path, although picking up an additional third-round pick to facilitate a trade to help Elway get another quarterback is not the worst idea in the world.
-
Full NFL Draft order broken down by team
With the 2018 NFL Draft about to begin, find out exactly where your team will be selecting
-
2018 NFL Draft: Date, time, location
To follow the draft this year, here's everything you'll need to know
-
2018 NFL Draft order, how to watch
If you want to follow the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday through Saturday, here's everything you'll...
-
How to watch the draft on CBS Sports HQ
Follow all three day's of this week's draft on CBS Sports HQ; here's everything you need to...
-
Amazon, NFL agree to huge streaming deal
Amazon will be paying a lot of money to stream Thursday night NFL games for the next two y...
-
Odds say Baker Mayfield going to Browns
The Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner will be the first overall pick if you buy...