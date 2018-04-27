2018 NFL Draft rumors: Broncos trying to trade up with Giants to grab a QB at No. 2 overall

The 2018 NFL Draft is underway -- you should be streaming our live coverage on CBS Sports HQ for the best analysis in the business -- and there's already buzz circulating about a trade that could shake things up out of the gate, with a rumor surrounding the Broncos and the Giants.

Specifically, Denver, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, would be interested in making a play for the No. 2 overall pick by trading up from the No. 5 overall pick.

he #Giants have been set on making the pick at No. 2. … Could they rethink it? I’m told the #Broncos are expected to explore trading up from No. 5 to No. 2. Possible early fireworks. QB would be the target. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2018

The immediate reaction to this is "no chance" because Dave Gettleman doesn't like to trade down.

But there is a little bit of logic here, in that Gettleman could trade down with John Elway from No. 5 to No. 2 and he would not take a hit in terms of the guys that he wants to take.

The presumption is that Gettleman wants to get either Bradley Chubb or Saquon Barkley. And if that's the case, one of those guys would be there, assuming the Broncos do in fact take a quarterback.

Rapoport believes that the move up would be for either Sam Darnold or Josh Allen.

If the #Broncos do make a big move up from No. 5 to No. 2, the target would be a QB. Could be Sam Darnold if he’s there. But GM John Elway has spent more time with Josh Allen than any QB in this draft. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2018

Darnold would be a surprise there at No. 2 because it was believed for a long time the Browns were taking him No. 1. Allen is a bit of a clone when it comes to the Elway factor, a big, athletic body with a cannon arm and plus athleticism.

If the Browns go QB at No. 1, the Broncos go QB at No. 2 and the Jets go QB at No. 3 then Gettleman would get one of his guys at No. 5 regardless of what the Browns do.

However, he would be turning the choice over to John Dorsey and not sitting in control of his own destiny.

Additionally, Elway wouldn't have to take a quarterback. What if he loves Chubb, doesn't think he's getting him at No. 5 and decides to just go full "Game of Thrones" in this hypothetical trade with the Giants, trading up and grabbing Chubb when that's who Gettleman wants?

I don't think Gettleman can take the chance and/or deal with losing the control. It makes too much sense for him just to get his guy and continue on the path, although picking up an additional third-round pick to facilitate a trade to help Elway get another quarterback is not the worst idea in the world.