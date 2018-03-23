2018 NFL Draft rumors: Browns eyeing Sam Darnold as 'franchise QB,' No. 1 pick

Taking too much away from a quarterback's pro day falls under the same sort of folly as getting overexcited about a quarterback's 40 time. And yet, it's hard not to be excited about what Sam Darnold did during his USC pro day ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft. Certainly the Browns are excited, as most of the league apparently believes they are going to pull the trigger on Darnold at the top of the draft now.

Maybe this should have been obvious: I've been saying all along that Darnold has the best combination of floor and ceiling out of the quarterbacks in this draft, which fits what Cleveland needs to a T. He also just might be the best quarterback in the draft, which would also qualify as a thing that is good for the Browns.

Based on the chatter Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com heard coming out of L.A. this week, Darnold is "going No. 1." That's what an AFC exec told him, adding that "everyone" saw the "Browns' franchise quarterback."

Breer also talked to Jordan Palmer, the former college (loved him at UTEP!) and pro quarterback who trained both Darnold and Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen ahead of their pro days. Reading how Palmer set the pro day up -- basically to highlight his strengths and "address any concerns" teams might have -- is pretty fascinating. Go check it out.

It's also interesting to note what happened when the guys at USC found out about the surprising rain that was coming to Southern California. Staffers wanted to move around the workout, but Darnold and Palmer weren't interested. Primarily because Darnold was "trying to go to Cleveland."

Here's the exchange as told to and reported by Breer at TheMMQB.com:

USC staffer: Hey guys, the weather patterns show that it's gonna start raining right when we're getting ready to throw. So we're gonna move everything around, and have you throw before it rains and then have the o-line/d-line workout in the rain.

Darnold: Why are we doing that?

USC staffer: Well, so you don't have to throw in the rain.

Darnold, looking to Palmer: No, we'll just throw in the rain, right?

Palmer: Yeah.

Darnold: Perfect. I don't care if it rains. I'm trying to go to Cleveland.

Let's not get too carried away about some SoCal rain like it's Cleveland weather here. It was great to see Darnold wing it around in the rain and it is impressive he embraced it. Was this the first time it really dumped on a USC pro day? Probably? It's not something common and if Darnold wanted to ensure he maximized his ability to hit every throw, etc., he could have moved things around.

But it does make a difference. A soaking wet Darnold, appearing on NFL Network after the event, said it was "really cool to be able to throw in the rain" -- you definitely got the sense was knew that the teams were more impressed with him going ahead in the weather than trying to adjust his schedule to fit Mother Nature's whims.

"It was huge," Darnold said. "It's just a job interview to be honest with you. I thought I showed them the best version of myself. I thought we came out here as a bunch and got the job done. The receivers did a great job too."

Sam Darnold on meeting with the @Browns and @Giants, his performance at USC Pro Day and what a day in the life of a projected No. 1 pick looks like ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/soYwKp7qun — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 21, 2018

Darnold is really interesting in this process, because he's seen minimal scrutiny for a top-shelf quarterback prospect. My theory is the world is too busy freaking out over Lamar Jackson as a wide receiver or trying to figure out if Josh Allen is really good or just really strong.

It's easy to like Darnold, though. He's young, has the toolset you need for a franchise quarterback and he's extremely likable in his interviews. He doesn't care where he gets drafted.

"The team that falls in love with me, they're going to pick me," Darnold said. "And I'm going to be with that team."

But, the lingering theory here is it will be the Browns and it will be at No. 1. They have flexibility with Tyrod Taylor to let Darnold sit or play him if he looks great early. And it sounds as if Darnold -- and Darnold's parents -- kicked it off pretty well with Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam.

"I met with him yesterday. That whole staff is awesome. I met with the Giants as well. Those [teams] are at the top of the world," Darnold said. "I'm trying to impress them, but at the same time be myself. So there's a fine line between that. And I was just trying to find that and do my best."

By all accounts, Darnold has done just that.