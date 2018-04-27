2018 NFL Draft Rumors: Chargers eyeing possible Round 2 trade up to snag Mason Rudolph

The prop-bet party on the Pick Six Podcast ended up breaking even, no thanks to the NFL bypassing a sixth quarterback in Round 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft. (D.J. Moore first wideout taken was a winner, the over on 5.5 quarterbacks missed and Bradley Chubb's under 4.5 was a loser as well, somehow.) Lamar Jackson's fall to the Ravens at No. 32 overall meant five quarterbacks in the first round, but the lack of Mason Rudolph -- the top-ranked quarterback by our own Chris Trapasso! -- meant the over was not to be.

Don't expect Rudolph to last long in the second round, though. According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, the Chargers have substantial interest in Rudolph and might not be willing to bank on him falling to them.

Mason Rudolph could be an early trade target tomorrow. Chargers really like him, FWIW. Might not be there when they pick — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 27, 2018

The Chargers, who were one of the big Round 1 winners thanks to stealing Derwin James late in the first round -- James going as late as he did to a team where fits perfectly might rank as my favorite pick of the night -- were certainly contenders to scoop up a quarterback as early as the first round.

They have to walk a fine line: Philip Rivers has indicated he wants to play in the Chargers' new stadium when it opens, which is supposed to happen in 2020. So the Chargers don't want to burn the opportunity of acquiring a potentially helpful asset for the immediate future, but they also don't want to be stuck holding the bag when Rivers walks away from football. He's 36 and will turn 37 near the end of the 2018 season. Spoiler: he might not play forever.

Rudolph could certainly make sense as a replacement, though. He has a similar build to Rivers and there are plenty of people who believe he could ultimately end up being ready to play pretty early. But he would benefit in a huge way to sit on the bench behind Rivers, learning from one of the best to ever play the position, and developing in the Chargers offense.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, it's not as simple as just wanting Rudolph. There will be teams -- including the Giants picking at No. 34, the second pick of the second round -- who could target him. If the Chargers want to guarantee they land Rudolph in the second round, a trade up might very well be necessary.