2018 NFL Draft Rumors: Lamar Jackson 'in' play for Steelers, Patriots smoke screening?

Wednesday's show features CBS Sports' Pete Prisco

1. Who is likely to trade into the top 5 or top 10 of the first round?

"Buffalo. I think the Bills are going to. And I think there's a chance Arizona does," Prisco explained. "They want a quarterback. I think Josh Allen would be their No. 1 target. If he's gone first -- which I do believe he's going first -- then I think there's a chance Mayfield could be in play for them."

3. Raiders rumors

"I think the Raiders would prefer to trade down. You hear that a lot too," Prisco said.

An offensive lineman and Vita Vea are also guys Pete pegged as possible picks for the Raiders.

4. Lamar Jackson chatter

"If you're the Bills, how could you get rid of a guy that was a run around quarterback who made plays and replace him with the same exact thing?" Prisco asked. "That doesn't make any sense to me. If you're going to do that, you keep Tyrod Taylor, right?"

"I don't think that's going to happen," Prisco said of the Cardinals taking Lamar. "I did hear their quarterback coach, Byron Leftwich, likes him some. But I don't know if that's enough to get him picked there.

"I think Pittsburgh's in play for him," Prisco said of Jackson. Hello!

"I think they're leaking stuff out because they want people to go up and get him," Prisco said of the Patriots' interest in Jackson.

Worth noting: Prisco is "not convinced" Jackson is going to go in the first round.

5. Minkah Fitzpatrick vs. Derwin James

"James is a better pure safety to me. I think [Minkah's] attraction is lining up in the slot, he can cover tight ends, he can go deep. His attraction is versatility from a position standpoint," Prisco explained. "I think James' attraction is, he's a pure safety who can do a lot of things from the safety position. He can play up near the line, he can blitz, he can play in coverage, he's a good tackler. I like them both, but to be honest with you, I like James a little bit more."

6. Shots fired at Saquon + more first-round rumors

"When all is said and done with these runners five years, six years from now, there's not going to be a significant difference between Saquon Barkley and two or three other ones in this class," Prisco said of the running back class.

