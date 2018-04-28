2018 NFL Draft: Shaquem Griffin signs with Nike, wants Seahawks to pick him in Round 2

One of the best stories in the NFL -- and all of sports, really -- is the rise of Shaquem Griffin in the 2018 NFL Draft process. Griffin, born with just a single hand, was a standout player for the undefeated UCF team in 2017 but somehow did not get invited to the NFL combine at first. He would eventually earn an invite, and he responded by putting up some impressive numbers and subsequently drawing the attention of NFL teams.

He's certainly drawn the attention of at least one apparel company, having inked an endorsement with Nike earlier ahead of Friday's draft action.

Griffin is at the draft after accepting an invite, and if Round 2 or Round 3 could be his landing spot if someone reaches for him, and there's certainly one team that Griffin would be interested in hearing call his name: the Seahawks.

Seattle, of course, drafted his brother Shaquill Griffin in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. And Shaqueem would be thrilled to play with Shaquill although we should probably question his suggestion to rename the team's defense the "Legion of Griffins."

UCF LB Shaquem Griffin told @LauraMRutledge that if the Seahawks draft him this weekend, when he can be united with his brother Shaquill, Seattle should change name of its DBs to “Legion of Griffins.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2018

The idea is cool because there would be two brothers Griffin on the same team. And Griffins are an animal that you could see comprising a legion. However, there would only be two Griffins, and a full legion usually requires thousands of something and/or at least some kind of horde. So it would be a bit shy just to have two of them.

However, the Seahawks have gotten a lot of success out of the first Griffin and might very well be interested in adding a second one; it wouldn't be surprising to see them utilize a third-round pick on Griffin, although that would be a pretty high pick for him despite his production and talent.

Regardless of where he goes, Griffin has been a really inspiring story: multiple features on the former UCF defensive star showed all kinds of different kids with physical issues -- also born with one hand, etc. -- being inspired by Griffin.

Bet against him succeeding at your own risk.