2018 NFL Draft: The Giants steal a potential Patriots QB in Kyle Lauletta during Round 4

The quarterback everyone targeted for the Patriots in the 2018 NFL Draft, Kyle Lauletta, is not going to New England, because he got snaked by the New York Giants early in Day 3 of the draft proceedings.

The Giants, who had a heck of a second day in Dave Gettleman's first draft running the team, used the 108th overall pick to nab the Richmond Spiders quarterback, a player who many believed was scientifically engineered to play for Bill Belichick.

Lauletta saw his stock rise during the pre-draft process, especially once people realized that he went to an FCS school (like Garoppolo), played a ton of lacrosse (Belichick's secret favorite sport) and had a grandfather who was a punter at Navy (Belichick loves Navy like you love your children).

It's starting to look like the Patriots just are not going to draft a quarterback in this draft. Maybe they do not want to do a one-to-one replacement of Garropolo, knowing whoever they bring in will be aggressively focused on as the replacement for their replacement. Note that this was not a thing when Jacoby Brissett was drafted; it only became a thing when Jimmy G got shipped to San Francisco for a second-round pick in the middle of the 2017 season and started shredding defenses.

The Patriots are generally doing an incredible job of making it impossible to figure out what they got in return for Garoppolo. If you want to try, dive into our draft tracker and give it a shot.

Oh yeah, and the Giants also drafted this guy, so that's important, I guess. It's not great news for Davis Webb, who has been getting run as Eli Manning's eventual replacement. New York is clearly going with a "win-now" approach to 2018, keeping Eli under center and adding Saquon Barkley along with a host of guys on the offensive and defensive lines. Webb was a third-round pick last year and a relatively-hyped prospect, but you could make the case Lauletta would be the higher-rated QB, even though he was drafted later in his respective year.

He will absolutely compete for the backup job; it wouldn't be stunning if the Giants ended up keeping all three guys either. And if Lauletta develops into the guy who eventually replaces Eli under center for New York, Gettleman will really get the last laugh with his performance in this draft.