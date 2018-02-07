2018 NFL Free Agency: Jarvis Landry headlines crop of free-agent wide receivers

The 2017 season is in the books. Which means the offseason is underway. Teams can't officially negotiate with soon-to-be free agents until March 12 -- and they can't sign them until 4 p.m. ET on March 14 -- but in the meantime, we can get a better idea who these players are and what kind of game-changing abilities they can bring to their new clubs.

The biggest free-agency storylines usually involve quarterbacks. But key moves at the other skill positions can go a long way in making life immeasurably easier for that aforementioned quarterback. Marvin Jones, signed by the Lions before the 2016 season after four years with the Bengals, ranked 21st in total value among all wideouts in his first year in Detroit, according to Football Outsiders' metrics. In Year 2 he ranked No. 2 behind only Antonio Brown.

There's also Alshon Jeffery, who signed with the Eagles in the offseason and was replacement-level during the regular season. But in Super Bowl LII, he had three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. Torrey Smith, also a 2017 free-agency signing, added five catches for 49 yards as Philadelphia outlasted New England and won its first-ever Lombardi Trophy.

Which wide receiver will be the 2018 version of Jeffery or Smith? Or will dominate the regular season like Jones? Let's take a look.

Unrestricted free agents (41)

Jarvis Landry said last month that he wants to remain in Miami but wherever he ends up next season he's getting paid No. 1 receiver money. He had a "down" 2017 campaign even though he caught 112 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. But his dip in production also had something to do with losing quarterback Ryan Tannehill and catching passes from fresh-out-of-retirement Jay Cutler. In 2016, Landry had 94 catches for 1,136 yards and four touchdowns and the season before he went for 110/1,157/4.

"I want to be in Miami, but however it goes, it goes," Landry said from Orlando in the days leading up to the Pro Bowl. "I'll continue to be Juice and do the things that I do well. Either way, I'll be happy because I love this game and I love everything about it. I'm just embracing the process."

According to Spotrac, Landry's market value is a five-year, $69 million deal that averages $13.8 a season. That would contract would put him below DeAndre Hopkins (5 years, $81 million) and above T.Y. Hilton (5 years, $65 million). All three players are 25 years old.

There will be plenty of interest in Landry in the open market and a team like the Ravens, who are forever looking for big-play wideouts, would make a lot of sense. So too would the 49ers, to pair with new franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Sammy Watkins was considered the best wide receiver in a stacked draft class that also included Landry. By just about any measure, Watkins has been a disappointment insomuch as he hasn't lived up to his draft station. It's not his fault that the Bills traded up for him when Odell Beckham Jr. was still on the board, but the former Clemson star has just one 1,000-yard season in the NFL and that came in 2015. The Bills cleaned house after the 2016 season and the new coaching staff and front office traded Watkins to the Rams where he showed those same glimpses of potential but managed just 39 catches for 593 yards (though he hauled in eight touchdowns) in 15 games.

But Watkins is only 24 years old and in the right system he could flourish. The big question, of course, is what is the right system. First-year coach Sean McVay took the Rams one of the league's most impotent offenses to one of its most high-powered and yet Watkins still didn't quite fit in. But his age, size and athleticism will mean he won't be a free agent long though there likely won't be any big payday coming his way just yet. Spotrac pegs Watkins' market value at three years, $17.9 million. An established team with other playmakers probably best suits Watkins. The Falcons or Saints could make some sense, and no one is ever surprised when the Patriots take fliers on high-profile players who have previously underachieved.

The Jaguars lost their best receiver when Allen Robinson suffered a torn ACL in Week 1 of the 2017 season. The former second-round pick had 73 receptions in 2016 and 80 the year before when he also scored 14 touchdowns. He should be healthy enough to participate in offseason activities and training camp, and be back in form by the 2018 season. And at 24 years old, Robinson's best years are in front of him. Spotrac has his market value at five years, $68 million.

Robinson's teammate, Marqise Lee, is also headed for free agency. He hasn't been as consistent as Robinson during his career but his athleticism will intrigue teams looking for big-play ability at the right price. Spotrac has Lee's market value at 4 years, $30 million.

There's also the healthy mix of veterans hitting the market as well as those players who signed one-year deals a year ago in the hopes of landing one last big-money contract this offseason. Danny Amendola and Eric Decker are both on the wrong side of 30 and while both are more than role players, they're no longer legit No. 2 receivers either. There's also Mike Wallace, who hasn't recaptured the success he had in Pittsburgh from 2009-2012, but remains a field-stretcher that can tax secondaries. Terrell Pryor, the former Raiders quarterback-turned-Browns wide receiver didn't work out in Washington last season and he'll again be looking to prove himself with his next free-agent deal.

Restricted free agents (15)

A restricted free agent can sign an offer sheet with any other team but his original team has seven days to match any offer he receives. If the offer isn't matched, the original team is compensated with a draft pick, which is determined by the original team's qualifying offer.

With that out of the way, Tyrell Williams might be the most exciting receiver among the restricted free agents. He caught 43 passes for 728 yards and four touchdowns last season but he also struggled with consistency. Williams had his best year in 2016 when he was good for 69/1,059/7 and the expectation is that he'll return to the Chargers where he'll join a receivers corps that includes one of the league's best route runners in Keenan Allen and 2017 first-round pick Mike Williams.

Other names to watch: the Bears' Cameron Meredith and the Jets' Quincy Enunwa. Before both players missed the 2017 season with injuries they were quietly the best receivers on their respective teams. The Steelers' Eli Rogers excels in the slot but like many young players, inconsistency limited his playing time.

Exclusive Rights Restricted Free Agents (13)

According to the NFL, an exclusive rights restricted free agent is a player whose contract has expired and has three or fewer tenured years in the league. The player's original team must make a contract offer by the league imposed deadline or he becomes an unrestricted free agent. Unlike restricted free agents, teams receive no compensation for losing exclusive rights restricted free agents.

Josh Gordon is the Holy Grail but the Browns will almost certainly tag him as an exclusive rights restricted free agent because when he's focused, he's one of the league's most dynamic players. And if it's one thing the Browns need it's dynamism.

Yes. Browns only need to give Josh Gordon a 1 year tender at the minimum salary for the number of credited seasons he's earned & he's an exclusive rights player in 2018. That tender should be $790,000. It's a pay cut on seasonal basis. Gordon's 2017 seasonal rate is $1,068,406. — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) December 4, 2017

The Browns have the No. 1 and No. 4 picks in the 2018 NFL Draft and they'll almost certainly take a quarterback. Gordon, along with 2017 first-round tight end David Njoku would go a long way in making that invariably rocky transition smoother than it otherwise would have been.