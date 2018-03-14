2018 NFL Free Agency: Live updates, latest rumors and signings across the league
The NFL league year officially starts at 4 p.m. ET and there are plenty of moves still to be made
NFL free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday when the new league year starts. But there was already a huge flurry of moves on Tuesday (broken down for you here) during the legal tampering period which kicked off Monday at noon ET. In other words, free agency already started, but there are still plenty of free agents available and moves to be made.
You can keep track of the players still available and who has already agreed to deals below with our free agency trackers.
Trackers: Team by team additions | Top 50 FAs
And just like Monday and Tuesday, we'll be holding down the fort throughout the entire day right here with all the latest news and updates. Bookmark, refresh and hang out in the live blog for every rumor, signing, release and update you could possibly deal with.
-
Report: Ravens to sign WR Ryan Grant
Ryan Grant, who yet to live up his potential, now joins one of the league's worst passing...
-
Draft: Ranking the TEs' skills
This is the fourth installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...
-
Mock Draft: Browns take Chubb first
In the aftermath of the huge trade to land Tyrod Taylor, the Browns choose to pass on a QB...
-
Six possible Jordy Nelson landing spots
Ranking six possible landing spots for Jordy Nelson in free agency
-
Did Tom Brady hint at retirement soon?
The final scenes of "Tom vs. Time" reverberated with a lot of people following the NFL
-
NFL free agency: Team by team tracker
Keep up with the latest moves in free agency as teams try to build a Super Bowl contender