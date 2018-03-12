2018 NFL Free Agency Rumors, Updates: Vikings contact Drew Brees, Bengals-Bills make deal

NFL free agency does not actually begin until Wednesday, March 14 at 4 p.m. ET when the new league year starts. But the NFL, in its persistent search to lock down the entire calendar year with chatter about football, opened up a legal tampering period, which kicked off Monday at noon ET.

In other words, free agency starts ... RIGHT NOW. You're in free agency and you don't even know it. Rumors, speculation and "agreed to terms" will abound.

Things got started early Monday with Ndamukong Suh reportedly set to be released by the Dolphins; Suh could very well be the top defensive tackle on the open market again, but his previous contract should be a warning sign to anyone interested in making a splash in free agency.

Also in the news early this week: quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Drew Brees. Both are completely unrestricted free agents and both are set to make about $30 million next year.

The question is who pays them. Cousins reportedly has four suitors (the Jets, Vikings, Broncos and Cardinals), while Brees is expected to return to the Saints ... only New Orleans hasn't hammered out a deal with him yet. If they don't do so by the start of the new league year, $18 million in dead money is going to be stuck on their cap next year regardless of where Brees goes. There should be more of an incentive to lock him down. As of noon on Monday, anyone can legally call Brees' agent Tom Condon and offer him $30 million a year to leave.

That's just the tip of the iceberg on what plans to be a wild 48-plus hours leading up to free agency.

