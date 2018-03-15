2018 NFL Free Agency signings: Latest on Jordy Nelson, Dontari Poe, Ndamukong Suh
Kirk Cousins is going to sign as we hurtle towards the second phase of free agency
The Vikings and Kirk Cousins have been wining and dining for the past 12 hours (or perhaps just meeting and greeting) and it is widely expected Cousins will formally sign a contract with the Vikings sometime on Thursday morning. GM Rick Spielman expects to have a press conference Thursday afternoon so we could be diving headfirst into the Cousins-Vikings era soon.
In the meantime, Minnesota traded for Trevor Siemien so we'll just have to live with him as the only quarterback on the Vikes roster for the foreseeable future.
There is also the matter of Ndamukong Suh as a free agent now -- here's a list of teams he could land with -- and tons of NFL players and teams recruiting Tyrann Mathieu on social media. The former Cardinals safety, cut by his team on Tuesday, will generate a ton of interest as well.
Ryan Wilson, John Breech and I broke down all the latest news and looked at the landing spots for Suh and Honey Badger on the most recent edition of the Pick Six Podcast -- subscribe on iTunes here (rate! review!) and listen on SoundCloud below.
For all the latest news and updates, follow along with our live blog.
-
Players react to Tom Benson's death
Benson owned the Saints since 1985, and led them to their first Super Bowl
-
NFL free agency: Team by team tracker
Keep up with the latest moves in free agency as teams try to build a Super Bowl contender
-
Ravens chase Crabtree, Grant's deal void
The Ravens have eyes for Crabtree after their deal with Grant was reportedly voided
-
How free agency has impacted draft plans
An avalanche of free-agent signings around the league has altered draft plans for most tea...
-
Saints, Pelicans owner Benson dies at 90
Benson, a New Orleans native, owned the Saints since 1985
-
Jaguars sign Austin Seferian-Jenkins
The Jaguars continue their spending spree in free agency by adding a young tight end with...