2018 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Team by team breakdowns for all reported moves

The window to negotiate with impending free agents is open, and teams wasted no time snapping up the biggest names on the market.

Kirk Cousins is reportedly heading to Minnesota, while Case Keenum will quarterback the Broncos next season. Allen Robinson landed in Chicago as Mitchell Trubisky's new No. 1 target, while Sammy Watkins will get to catch passes from Chiefs sophomore quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

You can track all the signings by Pete Prisco's top 50 free agents right here. In this space, we'll keep you updated on the moves all 32 teams are making, going team by team in alphabetical fashion.

Arizona Cardinals

QB Sam Bradford: One year, $20 million

Atlanta Falcons

OL Austin Pasztor: One year

CB Leon McFadden: One year

Baltimore Ravens

G James Hurst: Four years, $17.5 million

Buffalo Bills

DT Star Lotulelei: Five years

DT Kyle Williams: One year

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

WR Allen Robinson: Three year, $42 million

TE Trey Burton: Four years, $32 million

K Cody Parkey: Intends to sign

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

QB Case Keenum: Two years, $36 million

Detroit Lions

LB Christian Jones: Two years, $7.75 million

LB Devon Kennard: Three years, $18.75 million

S Tavon Wilson: Two years, $7 million

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

CB Aaron Colvin: Four years

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Marqise Lee: Four years, $38 million

G Andrew Norwell: Five years, $66.5 million

Kansas City Chiefs

WR Sammy Watkins: Three years, $48 million

LB Anthony Hitchens: $9 million per year

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

WR Albert Wilson: Three years, $24 million

WR Danny Amendola: Two years, $12 million

CB Walt Aikens: Two years

Minnesota Vikings

QB Kirk Cousins: Three years, $84 million

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

QB Drew Brees: Two years, $50 million

New York Giants

New York Jets

Oakland Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles

DT Haloti Ngata: One year

LB Corey Nelson: One year

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

C Weston Richburg: Five years

Seattle Seahawks

S Bradley McDougald: Three years, $13.95 million

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TE Cameron Brate: Six years, $41 million

CB Brent Grimes: One year, $10 million

Tennessee Titans

Washington Redskins

WR Paul Richardson: Five years, $40 million