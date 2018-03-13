2018 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Team by team breakdowns for all reported moves
Keep up with the latest moves in free agency as teams try to build a Super Bowl contender
The window to negotiate with impending free agents is open, and teams wasted no time snapping up the biggest names on the market.
Kirk Cousins is reportedly heading to Minnesota, while Case Keenum will quarterback the Broncos next season. Allen Robinson landed in Chicago as Mitchell Trubisky's new No. 1 target, while Sammy Watkins will get to catch passes from Chiefs sophomore quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
You can track all the signings by Pete Prisco's top 50 free agents right here. In this space, we'll keep you updated on the moves all 32 teams are making, going team by team in alphabetical fashion.
Arizona Cardinals
QB Sam Bradford: One year, $20 million
Atlanta Falcons
OL Austin Pasztor: One year
CB Leon McFadden: One year
Baltimore Ravens
G James Hurst: Four years, $17.5 million
Buffalo Bills
DT Star Lotulelei: Five years
DT Kyle Williams: One year
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
WR Allen Robinson: Three year, $42 million
TE Trey Burton: Four years, $32 million
K Cody Parkey: Intends to sign
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
QB Case Keenum: Two years, $36 million
Detroit Lions
LB Christian Jones: Two years, $7.75 million
LB Devon Kennard: Three years, $18.75 million
S Tavon Wilson: Two years, $7 million
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
CB Aaron Colvin: Four years
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
WR Marqise Lee: Four years, $38 million
G Andrew Norwell: Five years, $66.5 million
Kansas City Chiefs
WR Sammy Watkins: Three years, $48 million
LB Anthony Hitchens: $9 million per year
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
WR Albert Wilson: Three years, $24 million
WR Danny Amendola: Two years, $12 million
CB Walt Aikens: Two years
Minnesota Vikings
QB Kirk Cousins: Three years, $84 million
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
QB Drew Brees: Two years, $50 million
New York Giants
New York Jets
Oakland Raiders
Philadelphia Eagles
DT Haloti Ngata: One year
LB Corey Nelson: One year
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
S Bradley McDougald: Three years, $13.95 million
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Cameron Brate: Six years, $41 million
CB Brent Grimes: One year, $10 million
Tennessee Titans
Washington Redskins
