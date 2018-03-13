2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker: An updated list of where the Top 50 players have signed

Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating tracker

Here are your top 50 NFL free agents for 2018, and details on where they've been ... and where they're headed. Check this page regularly for the latest updates. The 2018 NFL free agent rankings are determined by CBSSports.com Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco. Not all free agents will be listed.  

2018 NFL FREE AGENT TRACKER: TOP 50 PLAYERS
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1 Drew Brees (39) QB2 years
2 Kirk Cousins (29) QB
Unrestricted
3 Andrew Norwell (26) G5 years
4 Trumaine Johnson (28) CB
Unrestricted
5 Nate Solder (29) OT
Unrestricted
6 Kyle Fuller (26) CB
Restricted
7 Case Keenum (30) QBUnrestricted
8 Trey Burton (26) TE4 years
9 Malcolm Butler (28) CB
Unrestricted
10 Star Lotulelei (28) DT
Unrestricted
11 Sheldon Richardson (27) DT
Unrestricted
12 Sammy Watkins (24) WR3 years
13 Dontari Poe (27) DT
Unrestricted
14 Jimmy Graham (31) TE
Unrestricted
15 Allen Robinson (24) WR3 years
16 Justin Pugh (27) OT/G
Unrestricted
17 Austin Seferian-Jenkins (25) TE
Unrestricted
18 Rashaan Melvin (28) CB
Unrestricted
19 Morgan Burnett (29) S
Unrestricted
20 Muhammad Wilkerson (28) DE
Unrestricted
21 Paul Richardson (25) WR
Unrestricted
22 Avery Williamson (26) LB
Unrestricted
23 Tyler Eifert (27) TE
Unrestricted
24 Bashaud Breeland (26) CB
Unrestricted
25 Ryan Jensen (26) C
Unrestricted
26 NaVorro Bowman (29) LB
Unrestricted
27 Kenny Vaccaro (27) S
Unrestricted
28 Eric Reid (26) S
Unrestricted
29 T.J. Carrie (27) CB
Unrestricted
30 Jack Mewhort (26) G
Unrestricted
31 Beau Allen (26) DT
Unrestricted
32 Tre Boston (25) CB
Unrestricted
33 Nigel Bradham (28) LB
Unrestricted
34 Weston Richburg (26) C/G5 years
35 Marqise Lee (26) WR
Unrestricted
36 E.J. Gaines (26) CB
Unrestricted
37 Patrick Robinson (30) CBUnrestricted
38 Teddy Bridgewater (25) QB
Unrestricted
39 Chris Hubbard (26) OT
Unrestricted
40 Justin Ellis (27) DT
Unrestricted
41 Josh Sitton (31) G
Unrestricted
42 Anthony Hitchens (25) LB
Unrestricted
43 AJ McCarron (27) QB
Unrestricted
44 Trent Murphy (27) LB
Unrestricted
45 Dion Lewis (27) RB
Unrestricted
46 Aaron Colvin (26) CB
Unrestricted
47 Albert Wilson (25) WR3 years
48 Carlos Hyde (27) RB
Unrestricted
49 Demario Davis (29) LB
Unrestricted
50 Jerick McKinnon (25) RB
Unrestricted
