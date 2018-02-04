2018 NFL Honors: Terrell Owens gets in Hall of Fame, Tom Brady walks away with MVP

MINNEAPOLIS -- We don't know if Tom Brady will be the big winner in the Super Bowl, but he was definitely the big winner at the NFL Honors show.

Brady was named the 2017 NFL MVP on Saturday, marking the third time in his career that he's won the award. Brady also took home the MVP in both 2007 and 2010.

The Patriots quarterback, who wasn't on hand to accept the award because he has kind of a big game on Sunday, let Julian Edelman handle his post-award speech.

Julian Edelman accepts MVP award for Tom Brady.



He claims Tom told him to say “LFG. I don’t know what it means, but he said to say LFG.”



(I assume it means Let’s F—ing Go.) — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 4, 2018

The one downside to winning the MVP award is that it's basically been a curse when it comes to winning the Super Bowl. Since 2000, no MVP winner has gone on to win the Super Bowl.

Brady was one of nearly a dozen winners at the event.

Each award at the NFL Honors event was voted on by a panel of 50 Associated Press writers. Although Brady won the MVP vote in a landslide, it was still an interesting tally with Todd Gurley and Carson Wentz both earning a few votes. Wentz was able to garner two votes despite the fact that he missed the final three games of the season after tearing his ACL in a 43-35 win over the Rams back in Week 14.

A fitting MVP vote count:

Tom Brady, New England 40

Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams 8

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia 2 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 4, 2018

Speaking of the Rams, they might have been the biggest winners during Saturday's show. Although Gurley didn't take home MVP, he did walk away with the Offensive Player of the Year award, which was one of three honors that the Rams ended up winning.

Besides Gurley, the Rams also had the 2017 Coach of the Year in Sean McVay and the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year in Aaron Donald. The wins by Gurley and Donald marked the first time in 15 years that one team produced both the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year. Back in 2003, the Ravens also won both awards when Ray Lewis and Jamal Lewis were honored.

Ray Lewis was actually in attendance on Saturday and that's because he was one of eight players who got elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In his first year of eligibility, Lewis got voted in to a star-studded class that also includes Randy Moss, Brian Urlacher, Brian Dawkins, Jerry Kramer, Robert Brasile, Bobby Beathard and Terrell Owens,

And no, that's not a typo: Owens finally got in after getting snubbed in each of the past two years.

Finally, the Saints also made some history on Saturday when they swept the Rookie of the Year awards. Shortly after Alvin Kamara was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year, Marshon Lattimore was honored as the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year. The two teammates even took the stage together after they were honored.

What a great teammate: Alvin Kamara decided to stick around for Marshon Lattimore's press conference. #Saints #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/MzsNGU8q0F — John Breech (@johnbreech) February 4, 2018

The Saints were the first team since the 1967 Lions to sweep the rookie awards.

The seventh annual NFL Honors was hosted by Rob Riggle, who went after everyone. His best joke of the night probably came when he decided to make fun of Raiders owner Mark Davis for his haircut.

Oh my goodness. At NFL Honors, Rob Riggle just pointed at Raiders owner Mark Davis and said “Now THAT is a Super Bowl.” — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 3, 2018

Riggle also spent some serious time making fun of former Giants coach Ben McAdoo.

Rob Riggle just spent roughly five minutes making fun of Ben McAdoo. "Ben McAdoo looks like the Radio Shack manager your mom dated right after the divorce."#NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/oH9OLcl2BY — John Breech (@johnbreech) February 3, 2018

If you missed the show, here's a list of all the winners.

For a full story at each winner, just click on the award next to their name below.

2017 <strong>NFL MVP</strong>: Tom Brady

2017 AP <strong>Coach of the Year</strong>: Sean McVay

2017 AP <strong>Defensive Player of the Year</strong>: Aaron Donald

2017 AP <strong>Offensive Rookie of the Year</strong>: Alvin Kamara

2017 AP <strong>Offensive Player of the Year</strong>: Todd Gurley

2017 AP <strong>Defensive Rookie of the Year</strong>: Marshon Lattimore

Hall of Fame <strong>Class of 2018</strong>: Randy Moss, Brian Urlacher, Ray Lewis, Brian Dawkins, Terrell Owens, Jerry Kramer, Robert Brasile, Bobby Beathard.

2017 AP Assistant Coach of the Year: Pat Shurmur

Art Rooney Sportsmanship award: Luke Kuechly

2017 AP <strong>Comeback Player of the Year</strong>: Keenan Allen

Top TD celebration: Eagles electric slide

Good morning!

Happy #VictoryMonday Philadelphia!

Your Eagles are now 10-1!

Time to do the electric slide!!!! #FlyEaglesFly

How can we help you today? pic.twitter.com/IvgALFZAHX — Philly311 (@philly311) November 27, 2017

Walter Payton <strong>Man of the Year</strong>: J.J. Watt

If you'd like to re-live the fantastic night that was NFL Honors, you can check out our live blog -- that's no longer live -- below. .