2018 NFL Midseason Predictions: Second-chance expert picks for division winners, playoffs, Super Bowl

Just before the start of the 2018 NFL season, your favorite friends here at CBSSports.com made an effort to predict what would happen this year.

Looking back on those predictions, we were all very right about some things (the Patriots and Rams are great, the Bucs are ... not) and very wrong about some others (the Jaguars are bad and the Colts are pretty good). But now that the season is halfway over, we thought this was as good a time as any to do a bit of a reset and predict the league all over again.

Given eight weeks worth of information, you'd think we could get a few more things correct this time around. Before we get to the predictions, a few notes: