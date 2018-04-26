2018 NFL Mock Draft: Baker Mayfield to Browns No. 1, six QBs in first round in final mock

Well, I thought I was done doing mock drafts. And then the Browns decided to let the world know that they planned on taking Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall. Well, they haven't done that technically, but it sure sounds like he's going to be the guy.

It makes sense. He's my top quarterback on the board, so the Browns would be doing the right thing. If they can manage to come away with Mayfield and Bradley Chubb in the first round? Wow, that's a haul.

Or maybe they won't be able to get Chubb, as I have happening below, because he goes second overall. In that scenario the Browns move down and actually still get Saquon Barkley. I'm fully expecting to be wrong by 8:15 p.m. ET tonight. So let's roll.

Also, here are things I think will happen:

The Giants will not take a quarterback.



Two teams will trade into the top 10.



The Browns will walk away huge winners in this draft.



The order of the quarterbacks taken will surprise some people.



Both Derwin James or Roquan Smith will go higher than people expect.



Two more teams will trade up for the second section of quarterbacks (Lamar Jackson, Mason Rudolph).



The Eagles will trade out of the first round.



More cornerbacks will go than wide receivers.



Let's mock, one last time.

1. Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Mayfield is the best quarterback in the draft and the Browns are making a bold, smart choice here.

2. New York Giants

Bradley Chubb, OLB, NC State: The best player in the draft, and the Giants are extremely pleased to land a top-shelf defensive prospect with their pick, although not going quarterback might be a thing they regret later.

3. New York Jets (via Colts)

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA: The smoke around the Jets is they want Mayfield and presumably they would just settle for Sam Darnold. I'm going to give them Rosen anyway.

4. Buffalo Bills (CLE trade)

Sam Darnold, QB, USC: Brandon Beane can't believe his eyes, so he gives up two firsts and two seconds to the Browns to move up from No. 12 to No. 4 and land Darnold here.

5. Arizona Cardinals (DEN trade)

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming: He wasn't really going to fall, and this is a good landing spot for him, since the Cardinals have guys they can play now.

6. Indianapolis Colts (via New York Jets)

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia: The Colts loaded up on second-round picks and now can hang here and draft one of the best players in the draft in Smith, a fast, three-down linebacker.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Derwin James, S, Florida State: Beast of a defensive back who the Buccaneers can play at safety but utilize all over their defense.

8. Chicago Bears

Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame: Mauling run blocker whose old coach is now with the Bears. Too obvious to happen almost.

9. San Francisco 49ers

Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama: Versatile safety who can play all over the place and would help this defense out of the gate.

10. Green Bay Packers (OAK trade)

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech: This dude is just 19 years old! That's nuts. The Raiders are fine with moving down to get more picks.

11. Miami Dolphins

Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State: The Dolphins need to improve the cornerback position and they do it by grabbing Ward here.

12. Cleveland Browns (BUF trade)

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State: Well, that worked out well for the Browns.

13. Washington Redskins

Vita Vea, DL, Washington: The Redskins add another big body on the interior of their defensive line.

14. Oakland Raiders (GB trade)

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State: Feels like he could be a Gruden Grinder.

15. Denver Broncos (ARI trade)

Marcus Davenport, OLB, UTSA: The Broncos traded down but can still add a premium pass rusher to help the front end of their defense.

16. Baltimore Ravens

Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame: High-floor guy that can step in and make an impact right away to help the Ravens try and make a push in Ozzie Newsome's final year as GM.

17. Los Angeles Chargers

Taven Bryan, DT, Florida: The Chargers are always creeping on a coveted defensive prospect that people aren't expecting.

18. New Orleans Saints (SEA trade)

Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville: The Saints don't have a ton of needs, so Sean Payton can invest in his quarterback of the future now.

19. Dallas Cowboys

D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland: They need to replace Dez Bryant, or at least inject the depth chart with some legitimate No. 1 wide receiver talent.

20. Detroit Lions

Da'Ron Payne, DL, Alabama: A monster big man to throw in the middle of Matt Patricia's defense.

21. Cincinnati Bengals (via Buffalo Bills)

James Daniels, C, Iowa: The Bengals continue to shore up protection for Andy Dalton in the 2018 season.

22. Cleveland Browns (BUF trade)

Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA: So the Browns get their quarterback, their running back and their left tackle. Nice job, everyone.

23. New England Patriots (via Los Angeles Rams)

Harold Landry, DE/LB, Boston College: Not entirely sure how this happened, but it's a win for the Patriots.

24. Carolina Panthers

Frank Ragnow, G/C, Arkansas: It makes a ton of sense to get someone who can play guard now and then replace Ryan Kalil after the 2018 season.

25. Tennessee Titans

Will Hernandez, G, UTEP: Tennessee could use guard help, and Hernandez looks like he'll be a quality starter for a long time.

26. Atlanta Falcons

Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina: Tight end who can run block and be another weapon for Matt Ryan makes sense in this offense.

27. Seattle Seahawks (NO trade)

Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa: It's easy to see the Seahawks trading out of this spot again, but that seems like a lot of work so we'll give them a lanky corner.

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama: A perfect fit of player and need, almost too perfect ...

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama: The Jaguars need to do some investing in the wideout depth chart via the draft.

30. Minnesota Vikings

Isaiah Wynn, OL, Georgia: The Vikings can keep investing in Kirk Cousins protection and in improving their run game.

31. New England Patriots

Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State: The Patriots nab their future franchise quarterback here and hope he can develop half as well as Jimmy Garoppolo.

32. New York Giants (PHI trade)

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU: The Giants and Eagles trading together! What a world. Look, the Eagles want assets and the Giants can get a running back and their pass rusher at two. Nice haul for Dave Gettleman.