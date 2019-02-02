2018 NFL Offensive Player of the Year: Patrick Mahomes recognized for gaudy numbers at NFL Honors
Mahomes tossed 50 touchdowns in his first year as Kansas City's starting quarterback
ATLANTA -- Patrick Mahomes was named Offensive Player of the Year at Saturday's NFL Honors. The second-year Chiefs quarterback threw for 5,097 yards, had a passer rating of 113.8, and became just the third player in league history to throw for 50 touchdowns.
A 2017 first-round pick, Mahomes sat behind Alex Smith as a rookie but was elevated to starter 12 months ago when the Chiefs traded Smith to the Redskins. All Mahomes did was lead Kansas City to a 12-4 record, the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and a conference championship appearance that ended in a close loss to the Patriots.
New England prevailed in that game, but the Legend of Mahomes is such that anything short of a Super Bowl appearance will be considered a disappointment in his first year as starter. But the 23-year-old credits Reid for taking him from raw gunslinger to one of the NFL's most complete quarterbacks.
"I definitely knew that [Reid] could teach me in a way that I guess I hadn't been taught before," Mahomes said last month, via the Kansas City Star. "Just opening me up to a lot of things I hadn't seen and I hadn't heard, and the way he was able to elaborate with me was definitely special."
The Chiefs already have one of the league's most explosive offenses -- and Mahomes is obviously the centerpiece. With the addition of a few defensive playmakers, there's every reason to believe that Mahomes could be at more Super Bowl host cities in the future, and not just to accept awards on Saturday.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Where is Super Bowl LIII: Location, more
If you're looking for information about Super Bowl LIII, you've come to the right place
-
Barkley beats Mayfield for OROY
The Giants running back was named the top rookie
-
Eagles reportedly plan to trade Foles
The former Super Bowl MVP can still hit initially free agency by returning a $2 million bonus...
-
Printable prop sheet for Super Bowl LIII
Liven up your Super Bowl party with 10 props worth tracking during all the action
-
Maroon 5 may play song from SpongeBob
What's on the halftime set list? One million people have signed a petition requesting 'Sweet...
-
Super Bowl snacks: Ranking worst to best
If you're unsure of which snacks to break out for the big game, consult this list before c...