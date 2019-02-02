2018 NFL Offensive Player of the Year: Patrick Mahomes recognized for gaudy numbers at NFL Honors

ATLANTA -- Patrick Mahomes was named Offensive Player of the Year at Saturday's NFL Honors. The second-year Chiefs quarterback threw for 5,097 yards, had a passer rating of 113.8, and became just the third player in league history to throw for 50 touchdowns.

A 2017 first-round pick, Mahomes sat behind Alex Smith as a rookie but was elevated to starter 12 months ago when the Chiefs traded Smith to the Redskins. All Mahomes did was lead Kansas City to a 12-4 record, the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and a conference championship appearance that ended in a close loss to the Patriots.

New England prevailed in that game, but the Legend of Mahomes is such that anything short of a Super Bowl appearance will be considered a disappointment in his first year as starter. But the 23-year-old credits Reid for taking him from raw gunslinger to one of the NFL's most complete quarterbacks.

"I definitely knew that [Reid] could teach me in a way that I guess I hadn't been taught before," Mahomes said last month, via the Kansas City Star. "Just opening me up to a lot of things I hadn't seen and I hadn't heard, and the way he was able to elaborate with me was definitely special."

The Chiefs already have one of the league's most explosive offenses -- and Mahomes is obviously the centerpiece. With the addition of a few defensive playmakers, there's every reason to believe that Mahomes could be at more Super Bowl host cities in the future, and not just to accept awards on Saturday.