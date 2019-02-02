2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: Saquon Barkley beats out Baker Mayfield at NFL Honors

ATLANTA -- In a somewhat surprising move, No. 2 overall pick Saquon Barkley, who produced an incredible season for the New York Giants, beat out Baker Mayfield for the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

"It's crazy to win this award," Barkley said. "Definitely an honor. You dream about stuff like this when you're a little kid."

Barkley had a monster season for New York, rushing 261 times for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching 91 passes for 721 yards and four touchdowns.

The Penn State running back was a controversial selection at second overall. No one doubts his talent or skillset, and it was even more obvious when he shredded the league this year as the Giants running back. But the Giants declined the opportunity to draft a young quarterback, passing on Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen in favor of a running back. Barkley's production and the award help justify the selection.

There is also controversy over the idea that Barkley beat out Baker Mayfield, the Browns quarterback who was taken No. 1 overall by Cleveland. Mayfield didn't start the first three games but still broke the single-season record for most passing touchdowns by a rookie in NFL history.

Mayfield's stats were excellent as well, with the quarterback finishing the year with a 63.8 completion percent, 3,725 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Barkley isn't a quarterback, but his production was valuable enough on the field that the voters named him OROY.

