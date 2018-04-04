2018 NFL offseason schedule: Here are the April-June workout dates for all 32 teams
OTAs? Minicamp? Here are the 2018 offseason workout dates for all 32 NFL teams.
The month of April isn't just about the NFL Draft, it also marks the first month of the offseason where teams are allowed to work out together.
The Bears and Cardinals got things started on Tuesday, when they held their first workout of the offseason. If you're wondering how things are going so far, Cardinals strength coach Buddy Morris is already thinking about drinking.
"Today was a good day for us," Morris said, via the Arizona Republic. "It wasn't great. It wasn't average. I saw some great things. I saw some things that make me want to go home and drink heavily."
Any team that hired a new coach this year -- a group that includes the Bears, Lions, Colts, Raiders, Cardinals, Giants and Titans -- was allowed to hold their first workout on Tuesday. However, only Arizona and Chicago took advantage of that rule. The other five teams with new coaches will be kicking off their offseason program on April 9. All other teams have to wait until April 16 to hold their first workout.
If you've ever wondered how the NFL breaks down the offseason, here's a look at the guidelines directly from the league:
- Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.
- Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a "separates" basis. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.
- Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs." No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.
With that in mind, here are the offseason workout dates for each team:
Arizona Cardinals
First Day: April 3
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 15-17, May 22-24, June 4-5, June 7-8
Voluntary Minicamp: April 17-19
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
Atlanta Falcons
First Day: April 16
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21, May 23-24, May 30-31, June 1, June 4-5, June 7
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
Baltimore Ravens
First Day: April 16
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-22, May 24, May 29, May 31, June 1, June 4-5, June 7-8
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
Buffalo Bills
First Day: April 16
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-5, June 7-8
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
Carolina Panthers
First Day: April 16
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
Chicago Bears
First Day: April 3
Voluntary Minicamp: April 17-19
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 15-17, May 22-24, May 29-31, June 1
Mandatory Minicamp: June 5-7
Cincinnati Bengals
First Day: April 16
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
Cleveland Browns
First Day: April 16
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
Dallas Cowboys
First Day: April 16
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-6
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
Denver Broncos
First Day: April 16
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
Detroit Lions
First Day: April 9
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-22, May 24, May 30-31, June 11-12, June 14
Voluntary Minicamp: April 24-26
Mandatory Minicamp: June 5-7
Green Bay Packers
First Day: April 16
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 30-31, June 1, June 4-7
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
Houston Texans
First Day: April 16
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-22, May 24, May 29-31, June 4-5, June 7-8
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
Indianapolis Colts
First Day: April 9
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 30-31, June 1, June 4-7
Voluntary Minicamp: April 24-26
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
Jacksonville Jaguars
First Day: April 16
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22, May 24-25, May 29, May 31, June 1, June 4-5, June 7-8
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
Kansas City Chiefs
First Day: April 16
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 5-8
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
Los Angeles Chargers
First Day: April 16
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
Los Angeles Rams
First Day: April 16
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-22, May 24, May 29-31, June 4-7
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
Miami Dolphins
First Day: April 16
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 11-14
Mandatory Minicamp: June 5-7
Minnesota Vikings
First Day: April 16
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
New England Patriots
First Day: April 16
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-22, May 24, May 30-31, June 11-12, June 14-15
Mandatory Minicamp: June 5-7
New Orleans Saints
First Day: April 16
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
New York Giants
First Day: April 9
Voluntary Minicamp: April 24-26
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-22, May 24, May 29-31, June 4-7
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
New York Jets
First Day: April 16
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
Oakland Raiders
First Day: April 9
Voluntary Minicamp: April 24-26
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
Philadelphia Eagles
First Day: April 16
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29, May 31, June 1, June 4-5, June 7-8
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
Pittsburgh Steelers
First Day: April 16
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
San Francisco 49ers
First Day: April 16
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-22, May 24, May 29-30, June 1, June 4-5, June 7
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
Seattle Seahawks
First Day: April 16
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-22, May 24, May 29-30, June 1, June 4-7
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
First Day: April 16
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
Tennessee Titans
First Day: April 9
Voluntary Minicamp: April 24-26
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-22, May 24, May 29-30, June 1, June 4-7
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
Washington Redskins
First Day: April 16
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
