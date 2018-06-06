2018 NFL Over-Under Win Totals: Bengals can bounce back with added help for Andy Dalton

Even though the end result was a total disaster for the Bengals, they almost got back into the playoff race in 2017. Beating the Steelers on Monday night late in the year -- and they had a 90 percent chance of winning midway through the fourth quarter -- and they would have been 6-6 and firmly in the mix. Cincy promptly laid down like a bunch of dogs the next two weeks, scoring 14 total points against the Bears and Vikings. The Bengals would close with two wins, including a franchise-altering win over the Ravens in Week 17 that convinced Mike Brown to keep Marvin Lewis for one more season.

The world will end and our robot cockroach overlords will be building our their new vision and they still won't be able to get rid of Marvin Lewis in Cincinnati. There's reason for hope in 2018, though, with the Bengals having spent the offseason investing in a solution to their biggest problem: protecting Andy Dalton.

Cincinnati traded down in the draft with the Bills to acquire Cordy Glenn and then used their first-round pick on Ohio State center Billy Price. Both guys should start in 2018 and theoretically offer upside over Cedric Ogbuehi/Russell Bodine.

If the offensive line is good, there's reason to believe the offense can bounce back. Dalton's proven himself a capable signal caller when he's not being sacked 35-plus times per season. A.J. Green is a stud. Joe Mixon/Giovani Bernard/Mark Walton can do damage in the running game. A healthy Tyler Eifert is a red-zone monster. John Ross can't be worse!

Defensively this team has been good under Marvin Lewis on a consistent basis and should be good again next year. Carl Lawson was a steal in the draft, Jordan Willis flashed and they added Sam Hubbard to a pass rush with Carlos Dunlap and Michael Johnson. Geno Atkins remains an anchor and if Vontaze Burfict is on the field and not taking cheap shots, he's a top-tier linebacker. (It's a small sample size.) The secondary is loaded with first-round talent like Dre Kirkpatrick, Williams Jackson and Darqueze Dennard.

Vegas isn't buying in on a bounceback though, because the Bengals are only sitting at seven games for their over/under.

Early Schedule Analysis

This is a rough schedule to start -- even if the Colts (Week 1) are a theoretically easy opponent, they're on the road and could be tough if Andrew Luck is ready to play. Week 2's home opener against the Ravens will be a grind and then the Bengals are on the road against the Panthers and Falcons in Weeks 3 and 4, respectively. They get the Dolphins (home), Steelers (home), Chiefs (road) and Buccaneers (home) before their Week 9 bye, so if they can go 2-2 during that early stretch they should be able to hover around or above .500 heading into the break. The home/road splits are similar closing out too. Three home games against the Saints, Browns and Broncos have a Week 11 matchup in Baltimore spliced in. And the final four games feature three road trips (at the Chargers, Browns and Steelers) with a Week 15 contest against the Raiders serving as their last home game. That's a ton of road games to start and end the season.

Why They'll Go Over

This requires some belief that the Ravens and Browns won't be great or that the Steelers will take a step back. If those things happen, the Bengals should be a wild-card contender, even with the schedule. They're a very undervalued team here -- the schedule is tough but the matchups aren't that bad. And people are sleeping on this offense, especially with Dalton getting a full offseason of Bill Lazor as offensive coordinator. The line really is key: if Glenn and Price start all 16 games each and contribute average to above-average play at their positions, the Bengals will be a .500 team. It's not hard to believe in this defense or this running game working with an offensive line. Dalton having time to throw and getting healthy production from his wide receivers will come with the line working. The Bengals can also just tread water out of the gate and try to steal a bunch of home games before and after the bye. Hold serve and they'll hit this over.

Why They'll Go Under

Glenn and Price don't have to stay healthy. Price was going to fall in the draft because of an injury, but interior offensive linemen were popular in this class and the Bengals scooped the local product up. Glenn got traded for a reason. If the line is bad and Dalton is pressured, this offense could struggle again. Mixon flashed last year but was never consistent. Green has been off and on in terms of staying healthy and Eifert getting double digit games would be a massive surprise. They might not get help from the rest of the unimposing wide receiver corps. Burfict is slated to miss games out of the gate and that could hurt this defense. Lewis will be under pressure and if the team struggles early it's not hard to see them quitting on the long-time coach the way they did last year.

The Pick

This feels a lot like last year, and the offensive line needs to show something in the preseason for me to buy in, but this is a good value for the Bengals, a team that could easily return to 9-7 status if it plays well early in the year and late in the year to snipe some road games. Give me the over here and I like it a lot.

VERDICT: OVER