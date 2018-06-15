2018 NFL Over-Under Win Totals: Jaguars look like the most loaded team in the AFC

Preconceived notions are funny things, because they can cause us to ignore reality. And the reality is the Jaguars are a loaded team with one question mark at quarterback. Replace Blake Bortles with an above-average quarterback, perhaps one who was on the open market like Kirk Cousins, and the Jaguars might very well be the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

They might very well be the "most talented" team in the NFL, if you believe some members of the football cognoscenti.

They might not win it, but after two days watching Jaguars practices and talking to guys, they are the best team in the league talent-wise — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) June 13, 2018

It all starts with the defense and maybe the most talented cornerback in football in Jalen Ramsey. He and A.J. Bouye anchor the backend, along with Barry Church and Tashaun Gipson. Ronnie Harrison was landed as a steal in the third round to give them another old-school safety who can thump.

Upfront the defense has Calais Campbell, Malik Jackson, Yannick Ngakoue and Dexter Fowler, with Myles Jack (the next great linebacker star in the NFL) and Telvin Smith at linebacker. This is a GREAT defense. Offensively the Jaguars have plenty of gas, when Bortles is cooking the right way. If the running game with Leonard Fournette and the big bodies up front is working, Bortles can effectively operate the play-action game, and the Jaguars can choke people out when they have a lead.

The biggest question is how they handle adversity and potentially trailing. They have a bizarre point-differential setup from last year. Three of their six losses were in one-score games, so they were unlucky in some respects. Their other three losses were by an average of 14 points. They also had five (!) wins of 20 points or more. They can snuff teams out when they're playing at their top level.

That's why Vegas installed them as the favorite to win the division, setting their over-under total at nine wins.

Early Schedule Analysis

Hope you like watching Blake Bortles on your television, because the Jaguars have five prime time games scheduled in 2018. Their Week 1 matchup isn't one of those, but a revenge matchup for Tom Coughlin is still spicy. The next three weeks are at home, with the Patriots, Titans and Jets coming to Jacksonville. The Jags then go to the Chiefs and Cowboys before getting the Texans and Eagles at home ahead of their Week 9 bye. This is a first place schedule. They draw the Colts (road), Steelers (home), Bills (road) and Colts (home) immediately after, which is a real chance to pick up some wins. Three road games against the Titans, Dolphins and Texans close out the season along with a Week 15 home matchup against the Redskins. That is a potentially soft backside for the loaded Jaguars defense.

Why They'll Go Over

Because the Jaguars are just a really good team. We spent the entire year last year waiting for the other shoe to drop, and it never did. The Jaguars were one play away from going to the Super Bowl. Jacksonville finished 10-6 and they were unlucky: their point differential suggests that of almost a 12-win team. They went out this offseason and improved the offensive line, adding high-priced free agent Andrew Norwell (a physical mauler in the run game) and fourth-round pick Will Richardson, who will be a stud if he can keep his off-field issues under control. They also picked up Austin Sefarian-Jenkins, a potentially breakout tight end who is flying under the radar as a free agent signing. Allen Robinson is gone, but the Jags added Donte Moncrief and D.J. Chark -- the former is a questionable free agent signing for the cost, although he has upside, while the latter might seriously stretch the field and could be value early. You look at this schedule and it looks like, barring a complete and total meltdown from the offensive line and Bortles, it's hard not to see a team that wins 10 games. They might not win the division, but they're the favorites and should be heavily involved in the playoff race, if not the top seed in the conference when it all shakes out.

Why They'll Go Under

The one problem with a defense and running-based team like the Jaguars is those components are not as likely to be consistent from year to year. A high-level passing game is much more likely to be consistent over time than a run game and a defense. There's just too much to depend on to guarantee success. If Norwell doesn't work out and/or the line deals with injuries, or if Fournette misses time like he did last year, it's possible the running game could stall out. If that happens, there's no guarantee at all the passing game will be good. We could also see the defense struggle to generate turnovers in the same fashion we saw from them last year -- they had the same number of games without a turnover (4) as they did with three or more turnovers. Even with a good/great/elite defense, it's impossible to guarantee turnover rates like that over the course of one season to another. So, if for some reason the Jaguars don't manage to have a great running game and great defense, and the division ends up being much better than anyone expected (Andrew Luck and Deshaun Watson come back to full health, etc.), it's possible this team ends up being a .500 squad that greatly disappoints.

The Pick

Looking at the schedule and looking at what they've done in terms of doubling down on their strengths, it's just dumb to pick against the Jaguars at this point. The Colts could be a serious monkey wrench if Luck is back and it costs the Jags one or two wins on their schedule, but even against the cream of the crop in the AFC, it's hard to see this team winning less than 10 games.

VERDICT: OVER (9)