2018 NFL Over-Under Win Totals: Jets' success in 'W' column hinges on who starts at QB

Has there ever been a five-win team that felt like a bigger world-beater than the 2017 New York Jets? They didn't even hit their May over/under total (5.5), although they cruised past their August number (3.5). That drastic shift -- and it was still expensive to take the Under on 3.5, at like -150 or something -- explains just how low expectations were for the Jets headed into 2017. More people predicted them to go 0-16 than predicted them to win five games, and they were considered at one point to have a historically terrible roster by NFL standards.

Credit Todd Bowles for getting the most out of a questionable situation involving a bunch of young dudes and Josh McCown, the popular veteran who returned on a one-year deal despite knowing New York was likely to draft a quarterback early. The Jets did just that, pulling the trigger when Sam Darnold landed in their lap. This was after whiffing on Kirk Cousins and also securing the services of Teddy Bridgewater, who has impressed people in camp.

And the 2018 season might ultimately hinge on what the Jets do at quarterback. Bowles needs to win some games this year, because the NFL lacks patience. General manager Mike Maccagnan does too, but developing Darnold is his primary goal now; one has to assume he bought himself more time by moving up from No. 6 to No. 3 and getting the USC quarterback, who was considered their top target in the draft all along.

But one can't assume what the plan is: Bridgewater is playing well (it being OTAs is a major caveat) and McCown is the steady presence. Darnold is the future, but it's easy to see the team starting out in a different direction, particularly with the dearth of weapons around the quarterback. Robby Anderson is the top returning weapon, and he's dealing with major off-field issues. Quincy Enunwa was set to be a fantasy sleeper last year until a preseason injury. Jermaine Kearse is underrated but he's not a No. 1. Ardarius Stewart and Devin Smith are still prospects. Terrelle Pryor could be a stud, but his star fell far last year.

The quartet of Isaiah Crowell, Thomas Rawls, Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire will combine to do ... something. Good luck picking the leading rusher out of that group. It's a hodgepodge all around for New York, and it might make early sledding tough for whomever is at quarterback, which is why going McCown or Bridgewater might make sense early. If Darnold is the guy don't be surprised to see this total dip.

The defense can hold up its end a bit though, with talents like Leonard Williams and Jamal Adams joined by free agent acquisitions Avery Williamson and Trumaine Johnson. It could wind up being a team that finishes in the top half of the league in defense pretty easily if things break right.

The boys in the desert are certainly questioning the setup, because the Jets over/under for wins in 2018 is just six games.

Early Schedule Analysis

The Jets get no favors from the schedule when it comes to trotting out a rookie quarterback either, with three of their first four games away from MetLife Stadium. They open with the Lions on the road, get the Dolphins at home, then play the Browns and Jaguars on the road. The next three games -- against the Broncos, Colts and Vikings -- are all at home, but two are against top-tier defenses. The Jets then travel to Chicago and Miami before playing the Bills at home ahead of their Week 11 bye. You didn't read anything about the Patriots there, which means two of their final six games are against New England. In fact, it's the Pats sandwiching some tough matchups: the Jets play New England at home out of the bye, then get the Titans and Bills on the road before playing the Texans and Packers at home and then closing in New England. Sheesh. There's just no great stretch there.

Why They'll Go Over

This is going to require some high-level play from McCown and some early wins to happen: the Jets need to manage 2-2 coming out of their first four games, and then need to do the same thing in the next four-game stretch. A 4-4 record heading into Week 9 gives them a pair of games against the Bills and Dolphins that could then make or break the season. Lose both and Darnold is starting out of the bye. Win both and you've got six wins in your pocket and a frisky little AFC team that was supposed to be rebuilding and instead is making noise with McCown or Bridgewater. This would essentially assume an impressive committee effort by the wide receivers and the running backs, not to mention a really strong performance from a young defense.

Why They'll Go Under

The opposite happens and they start off going 1-3, and decide to play Darnold for that stretch of three games at home. I think this is ultimately what happens -- or at the very least we see the Jets break glass on Darnold earlier than anyone was initially expecting. He's a pro-ready quarterback who just happens to be young. They can be patient with him, but it's more likely that the team wants to see how he looks, get fans interested and start moving on to the future of the franchise. If Bowles/Big Mac only win four games next year but Darnold looks good and they're competitive, everyone could realistically keep their jobs. Losing 12 games with McCown under center isn't a viable situation. The reality of this schedule is it's tough: the Jets have non-divisional home games against the Broncos, Colts, Vikings, Texans and Packers. A lot of people believe four of those five teams can be playoff contenders. The Jets are gonna be better in the long run with Darnold, but that might not happen in 2018.

The Pick

Give me the under here, although I don't feel great about it. I want the Jets to be good, and I want Darnold to be fun. I just think they're asking too much from that young of a quarterback with not enough around him right now. If McCown ends up starting more than 10 games, I would probably flip this pick, though -- it means the Jets are hanging around .500 through that stretch, and they would probably end up winning seven or eight in all.

VERDICT: UNDER