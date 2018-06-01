2018 NFL Over-Under Win Totals: Patriots are going to fall off at some point, not in 2018

The New England Patriots are as consistent as any team in the NFL, and almost as good as death and taxes. They're going to win 12-plus games just about every single year up until Tom Brady and Bill Belichick walk away from football. 2018 shouldn't be much different, despite the tensions lurking around New England after a season in which the Pats came just a few plays shy of winning the sixth Super Bowl of the Belichick-Brady era.

There's reason to be concerned about this offseason, with New England losing Nate Solder and Dion Lewis, only to replace them with Georgia talents in the draft, picking up Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel. Malcolm Butler also walked to Tennessee in free agency, although that was clearly expected after the Super Bowl debacle that saw him benched.

Defensively the Pats did a nice job of adding some pieces to their line, picking up Adrian Clayborn and Danny Shelton, a pair of low-key moves that should improve the front seven. The Pats will have to deal with the defection of long-time defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to Detroit.

Offensively, New England's shifted a lot of pieces around once again, but retaining Josh McDaniels, who committed to coach the Colts before backing out, is a huge plus for Brady and the rest of the guys on that side of the ball. Trading for Trent Brown shores up the offensive line, while the acquisitions of guys like Jordan Matthews and Cordarrelle Patterson just reek of Patriots moves that end up working out in inexplicable fashion. Like, don't be surprised when Jeremy Hill scores nine touchdowns next year.

At any rate, the Patriots are very good and Vegas knows it, because their 2018 NFL win total is set at 11 games.

Early Schedule Analysis

This is a tough opening stretch for the Pats, with the Texans at home in Week 1, the Jaguars on the road in Week 2, the Lions on the road in Week 3 (hello, grasshopper storylines) and the Dolphins at home in Week 4. The Colts (home), Chiefs (home), Bears (road) and Bills (road) are next up, with the Pats squaring off against the Packers (home) and Titans (road) before the break. Pretty wild the Patriots get a matchup against Matt Patricia, Frank Reich (beat New England as OC and took the job Josh McDaniels spurned) and Mike Vrabel in the first 10 weeks of the season. They will be smothering you in prime time. The Jets (road), Vikings (home), Dolphins (road), Steelers (road), Bills (home) and Jets (home) wrap up the season. I promise you there is a strong chance New England loses two of those road games and maybe the Vikings game and people start questioning Brady/Belichick's relationship and the age of those involved, before they smash the Bills and Jets to close out the season.

Why They'll Go Over

Because they're the Patriots? That's not even unreasonable logic. New England has averaged 12.8 wins per year since 2010, never winning less than 12 in that stretch. It's a pretty good run and a testament to how good Brady and Belichick are. It's hard to imagine this being their toughest campaign yet, unless you're banking on them imploding from within. For many teams, losing a defensive coordinator, starting left tackle and a couple of key offensive weapons, it could be devastating. For the Patriots, it's just another day at the free agency office. Tom Brady just won an MVP at the age of 40 and hasn't exhibited any signs of slowing down. They have a tougher schedule this year, including matchups against the NFC North and the Steelers, but they get six games against the rest of the AFC East. Maybe the Pats don't sweep those games, but you start by giving them five wins there and figure the rest of the schedule out.

Why They'll Go Under

It's hard to find a compelling reason to go against New England outside of "well, there has been a lot of tension" and "Tom Brady is old." The division is worse than it was this time last year and two of the teams (Bills and Jets) will likely be playing rookie quarterbacks for lengthy stretches next year. Last year the Patriots had a historically bad defense for a quarter-season stretch and they still secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC and were really close to winning the Super Bowl. I'm telling you: a bet against the Patriots is just a wager on Father Time. Like the house, he's up over the long haul, but he's been taking a beating from Tom Brady over the last half decade.

The Pick

There's a decent chance they "only" win 11 games. 10 could happen if things go poorly. Brady is old and they're playing with guys who are new to the system. There's tensions running everywhere. The Patriots might fall off a cliff, or they might know it's time to get out before things get bad, which would be fitting for a Bill Belichick team. Winning less than 12 games would be a surprise given how well this team has operated the last 15-plus years.

VERDICT: OVER