2018 NFL Over-Under Win Totals: Steelers transition could mean tough 2018 season

We're analyzing the Steelers in June, which means we get to focus on Ben Roethlisberger. But instead of the annual retirement chatter, we have to wonder why he's being such a jerk to rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph. Roethlisberger has actually contacted Rudolph now and ultimately seems like he's being nice to the young quarterback, but his reaction when the Steelers drafted the Oklahoma State product in the third round certainly spoke volumes.

This storyline obfuscates the bigger issue coming from the draft: did the Steelers manage to fill the absence of Ryan Shazier? Many mock drafts had them taking Rashaan Evans and plugging in the Alabama linebacker for help in the middle, but the Titans moved up to get Evans. Instead the Steelers turned to the second Edmunds brother of the first round, grabbing safety Terrell Edmunds out of Virginia Tech (his brother Trumaine went to the Bills earlier in the first round). Colleague Ryan Wilson believes that selection, along with the signing of Jon Bostic and Morgan Burnett as free agents, signals the Steelers want to rotate bodies in on defense to try and make up for Shazier's production in the middle.

During the first 12 weeks of the season, the Steelers gave up just 265.3 yards per game and 16.1 points per game (it's actually less if you want to discount all the pick sixes the Jaguars scored on). From Week 13 on, after Shazier suffered his terrifying injury against the Bengals on a Monday night, including their Divisional Round playoff loss to the Jags, the Steelers gave up 350.8 yards per game and 26.7 points per game. The difference is startling -- Shazier should have been in the DPOY conversation before his injury and replacing him will be difficult.

Credit Roethlisberger and the offense for cranking things up after Shazier's injury -- the Steelers averaged 21.5 points per game before the Bengals matchup and 31.7 from that week on -- and helping the Steelers nearly land the top seed in the AFC. Keith Butler is a good defensive coordinator and the Steelers have plenty of talent on defense. But they'll need a full season of Roethlisberger playing like an MVP candidate to replicate their success.

Clearly it's possible: their over-under for 2018 is 10.5 wins, so the expectations from Vegas are there.

Early Schedule Analysis

This is the definition of a first-place schedule. Even if it starts with a game at Cleveland, the Steelers don't have anything that looks like another freebie before the bye (and a road division game is never a layup in Week 1): the Browns (road), Chiefs (home), Buccaneers (road), Ravens (home), Falcons (home) and Bengals (road) could be anything from 6-0 to 3-3. Things get tough after the Week 7 break, despite opening with the Browns again, this time at home. (Not to diss Cleveland, but having them in Week 1 and after the bye is a tough break for the Steelers -- you'd much rather get two weeks or several months to prep for Bill Belichick than Hue Jackson.) Then the grind really begins. The Steelers get the Ravens (road), Panthers (home, on a short week), Jaguars (road, mini-bye) and Broncos (road) the next four weeks, a brutal stretch of defenses with three games away from Heinz Field. They close out the season with tough games against the Chargers (home), Raiders (road), Patriots (home), Saints (road) and Bengals (home). There just aren't many layups, even for a very good team.

Why They'll Go Over

The Steelers have about as high an over-under as anyone out there. Anything over 10 wins is a hefty number to hit. Mike Tomlin doesn't get enough credit for the last four years, in which the Steelers have won at least 10 games every single year. That's hard to do. It might be harder this year, but it's certainly doable. If the division is bad again -- think: Bengals can't protect Andy Dalton, Joe Flacco plays 16 games and the Browns go full Browns -- the Steelers should get at minimum four wins there, maybe more. It's hard to see them sweeping at home with the Pats/Panthers/Chargers/Falcons/Chiefs coming to town, but if they can win three or four of those games, that means they just need to win a couple of non-division road games. The issue for Pittsburgh is they've been bad in those spots, losing in Chicago last year and have a history of doing it every year. The offense is going to put together at minimum a half season of high-level play, assuming that Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown are all healthy. Martavis Bryant is gone, but JuJu Smith-Schuster made him expendable and rookie James Washington can make an impact as well. If the defense gets the middle cleared up and the defensive front led by Cameron Heyward is as scary as it can be, this is as good a team as there is in the AFC, right there with the Patriots. Winning 12-plus games shouldn't be a surprise.

Why They'll Go Under

This is not a team that will be prone to regression, at least to a huge degree. They will be good due to the offense. It would be surprising if the Steelers weren't the division winners, especially with the other three AFC North teams looking like they could struggle. But I can also envision a scenario where the offense lacks consistency, like last year, and the defense can't fill the large hole that Shazier's absence creates. I think they will probably end up starting out something like 5-1 to begin the season, but I wouldn't be surprised by 4-2 at all, as this has been a slow-starting offense at times, they're going to be working in a new offensive coordinator and Le'Veon Bell is going to hold out until the last second. It might take a little bit of time before everything really clicks. If that's the case, I tend to look at the back half of the schedule and see 5-6 wins max, which means that 4-2 or worse on the front end likely ends up with the Steelers fighting to 9-7 or 10-6. Roethlisberger's complaints about the Steelers usage of draft picks was unnecessary, but it also wasn't wrong: Pittsburgh using a second-round pick on a wide receiver who likely won't make a huge impact in 2018 (James Washington, behind a lot of other mouths that need to be fed) and a third-rounder on a quarterback they hope doesn't play for three years means not using impact draft picks on positions of need.

The Pick

Either of those records (9-7 or 10-6) would still be good enough to win a less-than-stellar division in which everyone has a tough schedule, and the Steelers could very well make this prediction look foolish. But I'm willing to gamble on the struggles as the Steelers transition and a better season from everyone inside the division than we saw last year.

VERDICT: UNDER (10.5)