2018 NFL Over-Under Win Totals: Tannehill return might make Dolphins better than expected

For what feels like roughly the 10th season in a row, the Dolphins settled into the maw of mediocrity this offseason, making a couple of moves on each side of the ball, with none of them actually appearing to make a difference. They cut some old, high-priced free agents and signed some other high-priced free agents. It's the annual Miami churn.

So what makes this season different? Well, for starters, it sounds like there is significant pressure on some folks in the building to win now. Owner Stephen Ross openly questioned the selection of Minkah Fitzpatrick with the No. 11 overall pick, wanting the team to trade down and secure more assets. (Or to move up and get a quarterback.)

It's not hard to blame Ross, because the Dolphins don't appear to have a clear direction heading into 2018. They added Fitzpatrick, but they're about to deal with a $25 million dead cap hit for letting Ndamukong Suh walk. They traded Jarvis Landry and spent a bunch of money on Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson.

Early Schedule Analysis

This is a pretty friendly schedule for the Dolphins: they open with the Titans (home), Jets (road), Raiders (home), Patriots (road), Bengals (road), Bears (home) and Lions (home). That means the furthest they'll travel is New Jersey or Cincinnati in the first seven weeks of the season. 5-2 isn't out of the question with those matchups if the Dolphins are better than people expect. They need to start well, too, if they want to be in good shape heading into the bye -- the Texans (road), Jets (home) and Packers (road) is a tough little closer. But they could hit this over before the bye if things go well. The Colts (road), Bills (home) and Patriots (home) are a critical stretch for this team if it wants to be in the playoff hunt, because the Vikings on the road, Jaguars at home and Bills on the road to close out the season is really tough.

Why They'll Go Over

Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald made a pretty impassioned plea for the Dolphins winning at least six games on the latest edition of the Pick Six Podcast and it's compelling: he believes they want to run an up-tempo offense that stretches the field with speed at wide receiver (Kenny Stiils), running back (Kenyon Drake) and tight end (Mike Gesicki). If Tannehill is healthy and the offensive line is improved, this offense could be interesting, as it's got a nice complementary group of weapons thanks to the addition of Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson this offseason. If DeVante Parker (finally) breaks out and Frank Gore can grind out some yards to keep Drake from having to be a feature back, this could be a downright good offense. Defensively it's harder to see it happening -- it almost certainly requires that Minkah Fitzpatrick is an impact player out of the gate, moving all over and improving the secondary and linebacking corps. Robert Quinn and Cameron Wake could manage to find the fountain of youth one more time, but they're gonna need some members of the secondary to step up. If they do, this team can compete for a wild-card spot and that would easily hit hte over. Maybe the biggest benefit for Miami is the division: they keep stealing games from the Patriots ever year and if they go 1-1 against New England in 2018, there's a good chance they can come away with a winning record against Buffalo and the Jets, who are both trotting out new/young quarterbacks.

Why They'll Go Under

Tannehill hasn't thrown a football in an NFL game in like 20 months. That's a major red flag and no guarantee that the quarterback is ready to go at a high level. Without Tannehill playing well this offense is going to be a MESS. Brock Osweiler, David Fales and Bryce Petty playing would be a significant problem. Gore is a legend and keeps slapping Father Time in the face, but he's not a gamechanging back -- if he's forced into 200+ carries, the Dolphins running game could struggle. Stills, Parker, Amendola and Wilson sounds pretty good on paper, but when you really start thinking about it can be considered pretty concerning. The offense could stink despite the best offseason intentions from Gase and Co. The defense has a ton of question marks. The Bills and Jets were better than everyone expected last year and could be better than we think in 2018 thanks to quality coaching. Going anything under .500 against the division would spell doom for Miami.

The Pick

This is a tough one to pick, because it involves a massive leap of faith to buy into what the Dolphins are selling this season. But .... I'm going to do it anyway. I'm going to blame Beasley if this goes wrong, but I kind of like what Miami is selling on offense, assuming Tannehill stays healthy and the schedule is friendly enough for them to hit this number and potentially more.

VERDICT: OVER