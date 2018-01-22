2018 NFL playoff bracket: Patriots, Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LII in Minnesota

The last time the Philadelphia Eagles were in the Super Bowl, they lost a heartbreaker to the New England Patriots. In two weeks' time, the franchise -- if not the same players -- will get its chance for revenge.

The Patriots came from behind to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 24-20, in the AFC title game on Sunday afternoon, with Tom Brady throwing for 290 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions against the best pass defense in the NFL. The Pats are headed to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row, the third time in the last four years, the eighth time in the Brady-Belichick era, and the 10th time overall.

The Eagles went down 7-0 early in the NFC nightcap, but dominated the entire rest of the game. Philadelphia tore apart a Minnesota defense that led the league in both yards and points per game allowed, hanging 38 on Everson Griffen, Harrison Smith and company in a rollicking blowout win. Nick Foles was in complete control of the game from the second quarter on, and the Eagles defense completely shut down Minnesota with a relentless pressure attack that kept Case Keenum on his toes all game long. It was total two-way dominance.

The result: Patriots vs. Eagles. Super Bowl XLII. 6:30 p.m. ET, Feb. 4, 2018. U.S. Bank Stadium. Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Patriots opened at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as 5.5-point favorites over the Eagles, and the game's over/under was listed at 47.5 points.