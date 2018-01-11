2018 NFL playoff odds, picks: Veteran QBs will lead the way for Falcons, Steelers

In general, teams play better at home than on the road. There is no travel, no sleeping in hotels, no time expended getting comfortable in new surroundings. But given the choice, few coaches would prefer the creature comforts of home with an experienced quarterback versus hitting the road with a Hall of Fame signal caller with at least one Super Bowl under his belt.

And that brings us to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs where every matchup features a veteran franchise quarterback against counterparts that range from a replacement-level disappointment in Jacksonville, to an up-and-coming but oft-injured star-in-the-making in Tennessee, to a journeyman who has struggled in limited work in Philadelphia, to a journeyman who has been one of the league's best passers and one of the biggest surprises of the season in Minnesota.

Of that group, only the Vikings are favored to win but that's because they earned the NFC's No. 2 seed and earned a first-round bye and homefield advantage for at least this week, and Case Keenum has the luxury of other offensive playmakers to go along with one of the league's best defenses. And Vegas doesn't give Marcus Mariota and the Titans a chance against Tom Brady and the Patriots,

Nick Foles and the Eagles are underdogs at home because they're facing Matt Ryan and a Falcons team that's playing some of its best football. And despite a three-touchdown road win back in Week 5, Vegas has little faith that Blake Bortles can replicate that success against Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers.

If you're the Eagles and looking for a glimmer of hope, here ya go: In Foles' first start for the injured Carson Wentz, in Week 15, he completed 24 of 38 passes for 237 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in a 34-29 win over the Giants. And before that, during Foles' first stint with the Eagles, he started 10 games in 2013 and completed 64 percent of his throws with 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions, and a passer rating of 119.2.

Here's the bad news: In Foles' last two starts he's 23 of 49 for 202 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and a passer rating of 48.17. For the season, Foles has appeared in seven games and has thrown five touchdowns and just two picks but his 79.5 passer rating probably better reflects who he is, which is confirmed by Football Outsiders' value-per-play metric. Among quarterbacks attempting fewer than 200 passes during the regular season, Foles ranks 15th out of 26. He's just ahead of Kevin Hogan and Mike Glennon but just behind Bryce Petty and Blaine Gabbert.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Falcons' offense seem to be finding its groove. It took some time -- especially since offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan left for the 49ers and was replaced by Steve Sarkisian -- but everything appears to be coming together and the timing couldn't be better. Against the Rams in the wild-card round, the Falcons ran early, they ran often, and they didn't stop running till the final whistle.

Of Atlanta's 72 total offensive snaps, 39 were runs. They controlled the ball for 37:35, including 13:07 in the third quarter, which started with the Falcons getting the ball and going on a 16-play, 76-yard drive that ended in a Matt Bryant field goal to give the Falcons a 16-10 lead. Of those 16 plays, 12 were runs. And when you see DeVonta Freeman doing things like this:

It makes all the sense in the world to stick with it, even if the Eagles have the league's No. 3 run defense. Because success early will quiet the crowd, open up things in the passing game, and perhaps most importantly, put pressure on Foles to play from behind.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are looking to rebound from a 30-9 whipping by the Jaguars back in Week 5. In that game Ben Roethlisberger threw five interceptions, including two pick-sixes, and looked more like Blake Bortles than Blake Bortles did. This week, Big Ben confirmed what everyone already knew but can never be repeated enough times.

"This is one of the best defenses I've ever played against," adding: "There's not one thing, pass rush, linebackers, secondary. Their stats, when you look at what they've put on paper, put on tape this year, I think that speaks for itself."

Of course, last week, during the bye, Roethlisberger was asked who he preferred to face in the divisional round.

"I'll give you guys one guess who you think I want to play," he told 93.7 The Fan's Ron Cook.

When Cook guessed Jacksonville, Roethlisberger added, "Obviously, any game that we're going to play since it's the postseason is going to be a difficult opponent, but I think just for me personally I'd love to just prove that five interceptions wasn't me in that game."

Predictably, this didn't sit well in Jacksonville, but Big Ben's point seems reasonable: As a competitor he wanted another opportunity to beat the team that was responsible for one of the worst games of his 14-year career.

"Be careful what you wish for," said cornerback A.J. Bouye a day after the Jaguars beat the Bills in the wild-card round. "This is what he wanted, so this is what he is going to get."

Similar to Ryan, who struggled earlier in the season, Roethlisberger has been on point in recent months. It's a big part of why both the Falcons and Steelers have played so well, and it will have everything to do with how far either team advances.

Saturday, Jan. 13

NFC: (6) Atlanta (11-6) at (1) Philadelphia (13-3), 4:35 p.m. ET (NBC)

AFC: (5) Tennessee (10-7) at (1) New England (13-3), 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 14

AFC: (3) Jacksonville (11-6) at (2) Pittsburgh (13-3), 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC: (4) New Orleans (12-5) at (2) Minnesota (13-3), 4:40 p.m. ET (Fox)

Wednesday odds

All odds via SportsLine

Falcons at Eagles (+3.0)

The line remains unchanged from Monday.

The Falcons are 8-9 against the spread and 7-7 when they're favored.

The Eagles are 10-6 against the spread and 3-2 as the underdog.

Titans at Patriots (-13.5)

The line remains unchanged from Monday.

The Titans are 9-7-1 against the spread and 3-1 as the underdog, which includes their shocking come-from-behind win over the Chiefs, who were favored by 8.5 points.

The Patriots are 11-5 against the spread (they've been favored in every game).

The Patriots have been favored by at least 13.5 points three times this year. They went 2-1 against the spread in those games.

Jaguars at Steelers (-7.0)

The line was -7.5 on Monday.

The Jaguars are 9-8 against the spread and 3-2 as the underdog.

The Steelers are 7-9 against the spread and 6-8 as the favorite.

When the Jaguars beat the Steelers by 21 points in October, they were 7.5-point underdogs.

Saints at Vikings (-4.5)



The line was -3.5 on Monday.

The Saints are 9-8 against the spread and 1-4 as the underdog.

The Vikings are 11-5 vs. the spread and 8-4 as the favorite.

My picks

Falcons (-3.0)

As we noted above, balance is key for the Falcons. And they passed their first test against the Rams in part because they didn't get away from one of their strengths.

"We had to stay committed [to the run]," coach Dan Quinn said Saturday. "Their pass-rushers are talented, where we didn't want to make it into a drop-back game. We thought there would be more space early on in the run game. There wasn't, but we knew we were going to stay committed as part of our plan."

Saturday will be different. The Rams ranked 22nd against the run, according to Football Outsiders' metrics, while the Eagles are No. 3. But we also saw glimpses of how the Falcons might attack Philly; Ryan didn't look downfield against the Rams but instead leaned on short throws -- including screen passes -- to complement a running game that occasionally featured misdirection plays designed to keep an aggressive defense off-balance. This screen pass, for example, is basically an extension of the Falcons' run game:

Expect plenty of those in an effort to keep an aggressive Eagles defense off-balance.

Titans (+13.5)

We applaud safety Kevin Byard's optimism for beating the Patriots.

"It's a playoff game, so it's not like it's the preseason where I can go out there, 'Oh, it's Brady,' and I'm chillin," Byard said this week. "This is a playoff game. So I don't really care if it was Joe Montana. You know what I'm saying? I'm trying to go out there and win the game. I want to make him look like Blake Bortles if I can and try to catch a couple picks. Tom Brady is a great quarterback, but it's a playoff game. I'm not really looking at it like that."

If the Titans can turn Brady into Bortles, they should be awarded the Lombardi Trophy on the field immediately after the game. More likely, however, is that Brady and the Pats will dink and dunk the Titans to death, pressure Mariota into mistakes on the other side of the ball, and win the war of attrition. We're not expecting a blowout, but the Patriots have been here before and know exactly what to do.

Jaguars (-7.0)

For as dominant as the Jaguars' defense has been this season, they're not the '85 Bears or the '00 Ravens -- or even the '08 Steelers, who had the NFL's best defense, the best run defense and the No. 2 pass defense. This Jags D is No. 1 overall and, without a doubt, the league's best pass defense. But where they struggle -- and have for most of the season -- is in the run game. In fact, they're 26th against the run.

In that Week 5 meeting, the Steelers inexplicably didn't lean on Le'Veon Bell but instead let Roethlisberger throw the ball 55 times. Bell got the ball on just 15 occasions, even though the Steelers led 9-7 midway through the third quarter, and it was enough for the running back to question the game plan.

"I don't think we got enough attempts," he said at the time, adding, "I feel we're a good enough team to wear guys out whether they know we're running the ball or not."

We can't envision that happening again, even if the Jags have success early keeping Bell in check. The answer isn't to abandon the run altogether but to find other ways to use one of the Steelers' most dynamic players -- and this could includes certain passing situations. For as impressive as Jacksonville's pass defense is, it's just a replacement-level unit against running backs. Bell is one of the league's best pass-catching backs (he caught 10 passes for 46 yards in the first meeting) and it stands to reason he could -- and should -- be a focal point.

Saints (+4.5)

The Vikings have been a great story this season, and it would be fun to see them have a home game in the Super Bowl. But for as remarkable as Keenum has been, Brees has been this much better. It's really close; Brees ranks third in total value among all quarterbacks and Keenum is fourth. But the Saints also head into the divisional round as the NFL's best all-around team, according to Football Outsiders while the Vikings are fourth. Again, perhaps those differences are mitigated by home-field advantage but in addition to Brees, he also has one of the league's top running games and a top-10 defense. Of course, you can counter that the Vikings' offense is almost as efficient (fifth vs. second) and their defense is better (second vs. eighth) but we keep coming back to one thing: Brees' experience.